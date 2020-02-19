NABARD sanctions loan for lift irrigation projects in AP

Amaravati, Feb 19 (PTI): The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned a Rs

1,931-crore term loan for completion of the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme in West Godavari and Krishna districts of

Andhra Pradesh. The scheme covers 410 villages under 15 revenue

mandals in West Godavari and 18 mandals in Krishna district, an official press release here said.

The project is envisaged for lifting of 53.50 tmc ft of floodwater from the river Godavari in three stages to

provide irrigation to an ayacut of 4.80 lakh acres during the Kharif season.

The project also creates reservoir capacity of 14 tmc ft at Jalleru for providing drinking water facility to a

population of 26 lakh in villages surrounding the project area.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2022, according to NABARD chief general manager (AP Region) S

Selvaraj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

