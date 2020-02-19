Over 28,000 start-ups registered with DPIIT: Goyal

Over 28,000 start-ups are registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. These registered start-ups can avail different tax and other benefits being offered by the government.

"We have now 28,000 plus start-ups who are registered with DPIIT. I am also told that in the last eight months, seven new unicorns have achieved the USD 1 billion bench mark valuation," he said here at the 'EY Entrepreneur Of The Year' award event. Startup India is the flagship initiative of the government, launched in January 2016, which intends to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of start-ups to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

The Startup India action plan provides tax and other incentives.

