Left Menu
Development News Edition

DP Jewellers launches Forevermark at their store in Indore

With a legacy of almost 80 years, DP Jewellers known for their quality merchandise and transparency have partnered with Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group by launching the brand at their jewellery store in Indore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 14:45 IST
DP Jewellers launches Forevermark at their store in Indore
(L-R) Amit Bandi, CEO, DP Abhushan Ltd, Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India, Actress Neha Sharma and Vikas Kataria, Managing Director, DP Abhushan Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With a legacy of almost 80 years, DP Jewellers known for their quality merchandise and transparency have partnered with Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group by launching the brand at their jewellery store in Indore. Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected diamonds, while DP Jewellers enjoy the customer's trust to offer some of the best designs in finest quality.

The synergies of these two brands have brought about an ideal association to offer elegant diamond jewellery pieces that come with a unique inscription number assuring you that they are the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds. Gracing the occasion was Bollywood film star, Neha Sharma.

"I am truly honoured to be present at the launch of Forevermark at DP Jewellers in Indore. Knowing that less than one per cent of the world's diamonds are eligible to be a Forevermark diamond, I feel privileged to wear these stunning diamond pieces, crafted exquisitely by DP Jewellers. I am sure that people of Indore will really appreciate the customer experience that Forevermark provides, combined with excellent craftsmanship and designs of DP Jewellers," she said, while adorned in Forevermark jewellery. "It gives us immense pleasure to have associated with Forevermark - the diamond expert that offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process. Using Forevermark diamonds in our designs not only enhances the jewellery but also reinstates the trust that customers have on us," said Vikas Kataria, Managing Director, DP Abhushan Ltd, while highlighting the partnership.

"With a legacy of almost 80 years, DP Jewellers are one of the finest jewellers in Indore. Forevermark selects its partners carefully and works exclusively with experts who are passionate about diamonds and committed to excellence, making this association with DP Jewellers, a valuable asset," said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India, while speaking on the occasion. "Their elegant designs and craftsmanship enhance the beauty of a Forevermark diamond, and we look forward to a lasting relationship with them," he added.

Following the launch, DP Jewellers has organised a premium diamond showcase of over 300 exquisite Forevermark jewellery pieces from February 20 till March 1, 2020. Visit the store at DNR 90, near Rajani Bhawan, YN Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh - 452003 for this exclusive preview. Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced.

Less than one per cent of the world's diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity. Known for combining superior quality and exclusive designs to produce elegant masterpieces, DP Jewellers will carry forward the promise of Forevermark.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Americans trust U.S. govt to handle coronavirus outbreak, poll shows

More than three in four Americans say they are very confident or somewhat confident in the U.S. federal governments ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak, a Gallup poll has found, a higher level of confidence than in previous health scar...

Har govt committed to secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas water: Guv Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to secure the states legitimate share of surplus Ravi Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Arya made the remark ...

Tunnel-boring work for E-W Metro to recommence soon: Official

Work for the citys East-West Metro corridor, which had come to a halt following an accidentlast year, will recommence soon, a senior KMRC official here said on Thursday.Tunnel-boring work was put on hold after a machine hit an aquifer on Au...

INSIGHT-'Hit with a truck' - How Iran's missiles inflicted brain injury on U.S. troops

In the wee hours of Jan. 8, Tehran retaliated over the U.S. killing of Irans most powerful general by bombarding the al-Asad air base in Iraq.Among the 2,000 troops stationed there was U.S. Army Specialist Kimo Keltz, who recalls hearing a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020