Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi should allow bundling of MF with loans, other financial products: Industry body

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:01 IST
Sebi should allow bundling of MF with loans, other financial products: Industry body

Sebi should allow bundling of mutual fund schemes with other financial products like loans as it can help in creating financial discipline in low income households, an industry body has suggested to the markets regulator. Bundling, in market parlance, is a marketing method that comprises firms selling several products as a single combined unit mostly for a lower price than they would charge customers to purchase each item separately.

"Mutual fund products mainly through systematic investment plans (SIP) route should be available to investors along with other financial products like insurance and loans. This will help benefit all the parties concerned and create financial discipline in low income households," FIA Global CEO Seema Prem said. Prem, who met officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) a couple of months ago, has suggested this to the markets watchdog.

In addition, the fintech company has suggested that the regulator should explore setting up a separate mutual funds channel structure for distribution of mutual fund schemes in underserved areas akin to banking correspondent industry defined by RBI in 2006 for deepening penetration of bank accounts. "A mutual funds correspondence channel riding on the existing bank mitra network will ensure rapid penetration of the product," suggested FIA Global, a leading fintech company that provides last-mile digital payments and distribution systems to enable financial inclusion in India and Nepal.

Also, it has been recommended that asset management companies (AMCs) should be encouraged to come out with a zero to low-risk, variable SIPs with amounts as low as Rs 100 for investors in villages and smaller towns. Further, there should not be any charge on default and, flexible payment options with auto debit facility should be provided to such investors.

The suggestions, if considered by Sebi, are expected to increase mutual funds penetration in the country, which is currently at 2 per cent level. Sebi should come out with framework for e-KYC to be enabled for folio enrolment which will reduce the time of enrolment by 70 per cent. Besides, redemption processing should be made paperless and e-KYC enabled.

The regulator should allow for AMCs to give promotional expenses per folio enrolled to the intermediary since the efforts involved in educating low income households on complex investment products is significant. When zero frills accounts were opened, banks paid intermediaries a one-time account enrolment charges. On the same lines, it has been recommended that AMCs should be allowed to pay a one-time enrolment charge to distributors or financial intermediaries for enrolling customers for the first time.

At present, 44-player mutual fund industry manages assets to the tune of over Rs 27 lakh crore at the end of January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Britain must stick to fair competition commitments - Luxembourg PM

Britain must stick to the level playing field commitments it made in a political declaration that accompanied the legal Brexit treaty, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday. Since Britain left the European Union last mont...

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship rise to 634: ministry

Tokyo, Feb 20 AFP Another 13 people on board a cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the countrys health ministry said on Thursday.Confirmation of the new cases, from 52 additi...

3 dead, 9 injured as crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan''s

Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down on the sets of actor Kamal Haasans upcoming film Indian 2, police said, as the veteran actor mourned the deaths. Haasan, who himself missed death by a whisker, announ...

Bhima-Koregaon witness urges inquiry commission to summon Sharad Pawar

An application was on Thursday filed before the Bhima-Koregaon judicial inquiry commission JIC requesting it to summon Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the matter. The application filed by Sagar Shinde is expected to com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020