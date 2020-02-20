Left Menu
Anviti Insurance Brokers Expands Presence in India, Opens its 7th Office in Delhi NCR - Noida

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:22 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a composite insurance broker delivering insurance and reinsurance broking services, claims consultancy and risk management to corporate clients in India, today announced the opening of their seventh office in India in Noida. Anviti has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai.

The expansion is driven by increasing demand for professional risk consultancy services among businesses and is a strong commitment by the company to being close to business hubs, thereby enabling a stronger connect with clients. With its new office in Noida, Anviti is looking to cater to more clients in the NCR region along with its Gurugram centre.

Speaking on the expansion, Jonathan Pipe - CEO, Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Noida (Delhi NCR), located in close proximity to leading manufacturing and servicing companies. The new office location will help us to better support our clients while providing us access to a very large pool of prospects and talent in the region that we will use to fuel the continued growth of Anviti.”

Anviti has 175+ professionals specialising in critical areas of risk management including Health, Benefits & Wellness Consulting, Financial Lines & Casualty, Marine, Energy, Property Damage & Business Interruption, Crisis Management, Construction, Power & Infrastructure, Multinational Client Business, Reinsurance, Credit Solutions, Transactional Liabilities, Sports, Leisure & Entertainment and Affinity Solutions.

About Anviti Insurance Brokers Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited is a composite insurance broker delivering insurance and reinsurance broking services to corporate clients in India. Promoted by Catamaran, the proprietary investment firm of Mr. N.R. Narayana Murthy and Mrs. Sudha Murthy, Anviti is currently present in seven locations across India.

