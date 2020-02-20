Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fintech investments in India doubled to $3.7bn in 2019, 3rd largest mkt globally: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:43 IST
Fintech investments in India doubled to $3.7bn in 2019, 3rd largest mkt globally: report

Investment in financial technology (fintech) ventures in India nearly doubled to USD 3.7 billion in 2019 making the country the world's third largest fintech market, as per an analysis by Accenture. "Fintech investments in India nearly doubled to USD 3.7 billion in 2019 from USD 1.9 billion the previous year, putting the country as the world's third largest fintech centre, behind only the US and UK," an Accenture analysis of data from CB Insights said.

The number of deals was up slightly to 198 last year from 193 in 2018, it added. Investments in payments companies more than tripled to USD 2.1 billion from about USD 660 million in 2018, while funding into insur-techs rose 74 per cent to USD 510 million.

The vast majority of funds raised last year in India went into payments startups (58 per cent), while insur-techs raked in 13.7 per cent of the investments and fintechs in lending accounted for 10.8 per cent of the total, as per the data. One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, raised USD 1.66 billion from two separate transactions, while PhonePe tapped investors for about USD 210 million and Razorpay raised USD 75 million.

Other large transactions included USD 282 million raised by PolicyBazaar and USD 120 million from credit card payments company CRED. Investment in fintech companies rose sharply in most major markets in 2019 led by gains in the US and UK and emerging economies such as India and Brazil, it said.

Despite those gains, the total value of fintech deals globally dipped 3.7 per cent to USD 53.3 billion in 2019 from USD 55.3 billion in 2018, when totals were boosted by a record USD 14 billion from Ant Financial and three other multi-billion-dollar transactions from Chinese companies, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street eases at open as virus fears build

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised concerns about the global economic impact of the epidemic, while ETrade Financial soared on a buyout offer from Morgan Stanley....

HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders squabble over bloc's budget for 2021-27

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate, migration a...

After Rahul, Nath speaking language of Pak PM: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday slammed Madhya Pradesh ChiefMinister Kamal Nath for raising question marks over surgical strike, and said that like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nathwas also speaking the lang...

Work on all-weather road in U'khand should be finished before Kumbh: Gen VK Singh

Union Minister of State for Road Transport Gen retd VK Singh on Thursday asked officials to complete the chardham all-weather road project in Uttarakhand before the Kumbh fair to be held in Haridwar early next year. Speedy completion of wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020