Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI Group plans to invest Rs 1000cr in Bengal for steel biz

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:12 IST
SAI Group plans to invest Rs 1000cr in Bengal for steel biz

The city-based SAI Group is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next 3-5 years in

West Bengal for its steel business, notwithstanding the sluggish demand in the country's economy, a company official

said on Thursday. The group, which is engaged in iron and steel sector,

has witnessed slowdown in demand but is looking to expand its manufacturing capacity, the official said.

Super Smelter Ltd, the mother plant for the group, posesses 150 acres of land at Jamuria in West Burdwan district

of West Bengal and is looking for another 150 acres for expansion of the unit, the official said.

"We are keen to invest more in the state and looking at doubling the capacity of TMT bars in the first phase,"

Super Smelter chief mentor Gopal Krishna Sharan said on the sidelines of the launch of a premium grade product.

The group is "looking at Rs 1,000 crore investment in the next 3-5 years" and most of the capital expenditure will

be made towards TMT bar manufacturing capacity, which the company intends to take to 1.2 million tonne per annum from

2.4 lakh tonne now, he said. The group has sought relaxation of the land ceiling

cap for the expansion of its unit, he said. SAI Group was trying to acquire iron-ore mine in

Odisha and has already participated in the bidding process for four such blocks, another official said.

Sharan said that the topline of Super Smelter in FY20 is expected to be Rs 1,200 crore from Rs 1,500 crore in FY19

due to the slowdown in demand. There "has been a silver lining" in demand during the

fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

6-storey building tilts in Delhi's Munirka, residents evacuated

A six-storey building in south Delhis Munirka area tilted on Thursday, triggering a panic among its residents and those living nearby, officials said. A total of 45 tenants of the building and around 100 people residing nearby were evacuate...

UPDATE 6-At his sentencing, judge calls Trump adviser Stone's threats 'intolerable'

A federal judge said on Thursday President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone engaged in intolerable threatening and intimidating conduct toward her as she prepared to sentence him on charges that include lying to lawmakers investig...

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad to remain open till 1 am; beer cheaper under new Haryana excise rules

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 am under Haryanas new excise policy which also makes beer and wine cheaper and reduces licence fees for hotels and restaurants serving liquor. The bars in these cities no...

Sedition charges slapped on girl for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Sedition charges were slapped on the girl -- Amulya -- who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday. Police said that a case has been registered under Section 124A Offen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020