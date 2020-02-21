Left Menu
India says yes to fitness as Likee's 1KM1DAY challenge clocks 267 million views

Likee, a pioneering short video creation platform by Singapore based BIGO Technology, had launched #1KM1DAY campaign earlier this month, with an appeal to users to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-02-2020 07:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 07:56 IST
Likee - #1KM1DAY. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Feb 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, a pioneering short video creation platform by Singapore based BIGO Technology, had launched #1KM1DAY campaign earlier this month, with an appeal to users to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The campaign received an overwhelming response from the users and received a whopping 267 million views. With the participation of more than 1.16 million users, and still counting, the campaign has become a rage on social media for all the right reasons.

The unprecedented success of the campaign signifies that the masses in India are enthusiastic about their health and willing to encourage others to lead a healthy life. The campaign, which is ongoing, invites Likeers to creatively use its exclusive marathon sticker and virtually participate in a running competition to win the same.

Many users have contributed solo videos as well as ones with a group of friends running in a marathon. These videos are both entertaining as well as inspiring, witnessing participation from people across all age groups. To participate, users can avail of the marathon sticker and begin the race on hearing a gunshot. Participants can also invite their friends and family to make their videos more exciting and entertaining.

To add to the fun, the sticker also virtually places a headband on participants' heads with the campaign hashtag #1KM1DAY. Owing to busy work schedules and unhealthy lifestyles, the physical and mental health of people is under constant threat. While people are willing to adopt a healthy lifestyle, they often fail to do so due to a lack of motivation.

With the #1KM1DAY campaign, Likee aims to give a source of motivation to them to act and get started with a healthy lifestyle plan, which is often a part of our aspirations. The campaign and the videos generated under its aim to invoke a healthy routine among the participants as well as the viewers.

Likee, the pioneering short video creation platform, is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign.

The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie's year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as No 1 in the breakout category and is also the seventh most downloaded app in 2019. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

