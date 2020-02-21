Where the finest come together: Exquisite Wurfel Kitchen crafted for godfather of modern day cooking Marco Pierre White

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wurfel - India's biggest modular kitchen and wardrobe brand associated with the world-renowned British celebrity chef, Marco Pierre White at Delhi. Marco is an Australian MasterChef judge, an entrepreneur and the youngest awardee for three Michelin stars and was spotted cooking in the exquisite Wurfel Sicis all-glass kitchen created exclusively for this event.

This beautiful kitchen exhibits rare elegance through the magic of glass brought about by timeless gems and Vetrite Gem Glass finish, which comes all the way from Italy. The culinary event took place at DLF Saket and was host to renowned chefs from India and abroad. There was an award ceremony that recognized restaurants serving the best food in India.

The event was attended by top chefs, eminent personalities from the food industry, social media influencers, food bloggers, media houses, budding chefs and many more. The highlight of the event was MasterChef Marco Pierre White cooking and hosting his masterclasses in the Wurfel Sicis all-glass kitchen. Marco cooked Risotto in his signature style. "We are extremely happy to have Marco Pierre White cook in our exclusive Wurfel Pulse series all-glass kitchen. It was lovely to get in conversation with Marco and take his views about kitchens from the perspective of a professional chef," said CEO and co-founder, Khanindra Barman, at the event, while speaking about kitchens in India.

"At Wurfel it's not just about selling kitchens but delivering kitchens that are smart, beautiful and well equipped to suit Indian homes. We handpick the best from Europe and offer it at great pricing with a vision to equip every home in India with a European kitchen. We have always innovated and our drive to deliver the best will persist," he added. Wurfel Kuche is a premium modular kitchen and wardrobe brand that has completely remodelled the concept of conventional kitchens in India. Wurfel offers premium European products with a luxurious world-class experience.

The secret behind this success is its superior standards in quality, design, manufacturing, installation and servicing and with a promise to always assure the best price for quality. Kitchens at Wurfel start at Rs 3 lakhs and wardrobes at Rs 75000. Complete 2BHK home interiors start at Rs 6 lakhs. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

