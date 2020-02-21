Aambra Foundation in Association with India International Centre Presents She Speaks Edition 8.0 Celebrating International Women’s Day

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Aambra Foundation held the 8th Edition of seminar series, She Speaks at India International Centre, New Delhi. The seminar was held in anticipation of International Women’s Day which is celebrated on 8th March. It consisted of a range of discussions that shed light on the various issues’ women face. With Guest of Honour, Smt. Tara Gandhi Bhattacharya, and featuring prominent panelists such as Hon'ble Justice Mr. DY Chandrachud, H.E. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of European Union to India; Mr. Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Ministry of Telecommunication; Lt-Gen Dr. Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, PMO, amongst others.

In the inaugural panel, Mr. Sanjay Bhatia, IAS, Chairman-Mumbai Port Trust said, "Meditation is empowerment for person and transforms the personality forever." Mr. Anshu Prakash said, "We should not talk just build safe spaces for women but should create safe environment for women." Mahatma Gandhi’s grand daughter Tara Gandhi said that "We should focus on Beta Padao Beta Bachao" as sensitizing boys would only nurture the safe environment for the women.

The panel ‘He for She’ was moderated by Mrs. Vinita Bakshi, Author & Founder of She Speaks. Vinita as a moderator highlighted the issue that patriarchy is in women as well. She asked Jt Secretary WCD, Mr. Ashish Srivastava IAS, what are the govt schemes that will lead to mindset shift from patriarchy? Hon'ble Justice DY Chandrachud Supreme Court of India said that Every day we hear in court domestic crimes against women rising where women are also the violators is a result of patriarchal society. H.E. Mr. Ugo Astuto said that It has been made graphically proven that women empowerment is important for economy. Prof. Evans from LSE, said, "Men have to acknowledge that it is not a case of empowering women but that women are already empowered."

The four-panel discussions were followed by a Bharatnatyam performance, Ardhnarishwar by leading Bharatnatyam artist Ms. Bhadra Sinha. The other distinguished guests and panelists included Ms. Shazia Ilmi, Vice President Delhi BJP, Ms. Marika Jakas, Head of EU delegation to India; Mr. Ramesh Abhishek, IAS; Mr. Sunjoy Joshi, IAS; Ms. Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, IAS; Mr. Sudhir Garg, IAS; Mr. Ajay Yadav, IPS. Corporate world was represented by Mr. P. Balaji, Mr. Sandeep Bhargava, Ms. Swati Rangachari, Ms. Priya Kashyap and lawyer Girija Krishna Verma.

About She Speaks

Aambra Foundation initiates thought-provoking discussion and meaningful dialogues amongst various stakeholders of Women Empowerment through the seminar series – “She Speaks”. The series has been immensely successful and popular and has featured internationally renowned policymakers, feminists, academicians, activists, editors, jurists, and bureaucrats.

About Aambra Foundation

Aambra Foundation is a Govt. of India and Niti Aayog registered, 80G approved Non-Profit Organization active for over 8 years. It aims at empowering women through information dissemination, seminars and skill development workshops. The focus is on areas as diverse as arts, crafts, culture, literature, gender equality, entrepreneurship and activities that enable women to become independent and speak against injustice across all sections of society.

Image 1: L to R: P. Balaji, Girija Krishan Verma, Lt.Gen Rajesh Pant, Vinita Bakshi, Anshu Prakash, Ajay Yadav, Swati Rangachari, Sonia Rai and Sandeep Bhargava

Image 2: L to R: Prof Mary Evans, Ashish Shrivastava, Ugo Astuto-EU ambassador, Hon'ble Justice Mr. DY Chandrachud and Vinita Bakshi

