Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme: Cases in arbitration abroad eligible, says I-T dept

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 13:07 IST
'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme: Cases in arbitration abroad eligible, says I-T dept

Income tax cases being arbitrated abroad will be eligible to be taken up under the proposed 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme to settle disputes between the taxman and the taxpayer, the department said on Saturday. The I-T department issued advertisements in leading dailies saying the scheme was a "golden opportunity... to settle income tax disputes", bridge the trust deficit in cases of disputes and minimise tax-related litigation.

The public message spells out the main features of the scheme proposed by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1, like the eligibility, disputes covered and payment terms. Under the eligibility head, the department said appeals and writs filed on or before January 31 this year will be allowed to be taken up under the scheme.

Other eligibilities are: Orders for which time for filing appeal has not expired on January 31; cases pending before dispute resolution panel (DRP) or where the DRP issued direction on or before January 31, 2020 but no order has been passed; cases where assessee filed revision and in raid cases where disputed tax is less than Rs 5 crore in a year. It added that disputes where the payment has already been made shall also be eligible; appeals or writs filed by taxpayers or the department and cases in arbitration in India or abroad.

The scheme, it said in the advertisement, will cover all disputes related to tax, penalty, interest, fee, tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax collected at source (TCS). Talking about the payment of taxes under the scheme, it said for remittances made on or before March 31, 100 per cent of the disputed tax is to be paid (125 per cent in search cases) and if appeal relates only to disputed penalty or interest or fee then 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee is to be paid.

If the payment is made beyond March 31 but by the end date of the scheme on June 30, then 110 per cent of disputed tax is to be paid (135 per cent in search cases) such that it does not increase total demand. If the case relates to appeal only on disputed penalty or interest or fee then 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee is to be paid under the scheme by March 31.

This amount will be 30 per cent if payment is made beyond after March, 31 but before June, 30. "If an issue in taxpayer's pending appeal is already decided in his favour by appellate forum or if department has filed appeal on an issue, amount payable is 50 per cent of aforesaid amounts," it said.

The scheme is yet to be notified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Rule of law is foundation of societal values in India: PM Modi at International Judicial Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the rule of law is the foundation of societal values in India and that every Indian has belief in the judiciary. Speaking at the International Judicial Conference here, PM Modi said, In Ind...

Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi school visit

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are unlikely to be present when US First Lady Melania Trump visits a Delhi government-run school in the national capital on February 25, according to sources. As per the original ...

Senior Indian nurses in demand in S Africa for good work ethics

To meet shortage of skilled nursing staff, private hospitals in South Africa are recruiting senior Indian nurses for their good work ethics and ability to become efficient trainers for the local staff, according to a media report. A report ...

Young, Doncic ready to face off as Hawks host Mavs

The renewal of the rivalry between second-year players Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta will continue Saturday when the Mavericks visit the Hawks to complete their two-game season series. Doncic was sidelined by a right ankle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020