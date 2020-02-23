Left Menu
Exporters to participate international fairs to explore biz opportunities: AEPC

  • Updated: 23-02-2020 16:15 IST
Exporters will participate in a series of international fairs in countries like Japan and the US to explore business opportunities this year, AEPC said on Sunday. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said members will participate in international fairs such as 'India Tex Trend Fair' in Tokyo; Pure London in UK; Magic Fair in Las Vegas; and Apparel Textile Sourcing in Canada.

Besides, the exporters will also participate in 'Who's Next' in Paris and 'Australia International Sourcing Fair' in Melbourne this year. Sakthivel said that though India's readymade garment exports showed a marginal increase in April 2019-January 2020, exporters are confident of capturing a larger market share due to the support of the government.

"While the government has prepared the ground for growth of man-made fibre production in the country with its removal of anti-dumping duty on PTA (purified terephthalic acid), the council has planned to participate in mega exhibitions across the world to showcase Indian apparel," he said. AEPC has celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day under Sakthivel, who recently took over the responsibility for the fourth time in the council's four decade journey.

It has a countrywide presence with 12 offices and a 8,000 membership constitution of almost all large production houses, trading houses and small and medium scale units, the chairman added. The apparel sector is the largest employment provider after agriculture and employs 12.90 million workers, of which 65-70 per cent are women, Sakthivel said, adding that the sector holds the key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for skill development and job generation.

