Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Global community has opportunity to design new int'l taxation to handle digitalisation challenges'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 20:21 IST
'Global community has opportunity to design new int'l taxation to handle digitalisation challenges'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the international community has a unique opportunity to design a new international tax system to handle the challenges of digitalisation with a cost-efficient dispute prevention mechanism. She called upon the G20 countries to ensure that the consensus solution being developed by G20/inclusive framework for addressing tax challenges arising from digitalisation is truly inclusive, according to tweets by the finance ministry.

The finance minister emphasised on the need for a closer collaboration between revenue agencies to investigate tax affairs of offenders who cross-borders for escaping tax investigation, a tweet said. During the second day of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Riyadh, Sitharaman highlighted the efforts undertaken by the Government of India to deepen the corporate bond market, such as removal of capital controls for identified categories of government securities (G-Secs) and increased Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) limit on the corporate bond market.

The finance minister said she looked forward to continued engagement with G20 on this agenda. According to the tweets, Sitharaman explained the steps being taken to reform the credit default swap market, changing the method of buying and selling bonds electronically through exchanges, and facilitating on-tap issuances for all, among others, for further enabling greater investments in India's bond market.

Speaking during the session on infrastructure investment, Sitharaman welcomed the efforts underway in G20 to develop infrastructure technology -- the InfraTech Agenda. However, she also cautioned that G20 should refrain from developing any common prescriptive approach since various countries are at varied stages of adoption of technology in infrastructure, according to the tweets.

The minister highlighted successful Indian experience in the area of adoption of technology in infrastructure such as FASTags. She also pointed out the efforts being taken for installation of smart energy meters across India to reduce revenue leakages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Chowdhury says will not attend official banquet for Trump

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will give a go-by to the official banquet hosted by President of India for US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, as a mark of protest for not inviting the leader of the principal oppositio...

Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk: IMF to G20

The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economic recovery at risk, the International Monetary Fund head told G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Sunday. The projected recovery... is fragile, IMF c...

Motor racing-Chadwick earns first super licence points in Asian F3

Britains Jamie Chadwick earned her first points towards a Formula One superlicence on Sunday after finishing fourth overall in the Asian F3 series at the Buriram circuit in Thailand. The 21-year-old W Series champion and Asian F3 race winne...

Rishi Sunak plans spending spree in first UK budget

UKs first Indian-origin finance minister Rishi Sunak is preparing for his first budget in just over two weeks time with a major spending spree on infrastructure projects, including a historic new hub for his Treasury department in the north...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020