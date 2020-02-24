Left Menu
Goldi Solar Reinforces as a Tier 1 Solar PV Manufacturer on the Bloomberg New Energy Finance List

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldi Solar, one of the leading Indian solar panel manufacturers, EPC provider and independent power producer (IPP), bags the title of 'Bankable Tier 1' solar panel manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) for Q1, 2020.

BNEF developed its tiering system for PV module makers to create a transparent differentiation between the hundreds of manufacturers of solar modules in the market. The classification is based on bankability, specifically whether projects using a particular brand of solar modules are likely to be offered non-recourse debt financing by non-development banks. Tier 1 module manufacturers are those that have provided products to six different projects, which have received non-recourse financing by six different banks in the past two years. Nevertheless, Goldi Solar has met all the criteria to be on this list of Tier 1 and it is the fourth Indian company listed.

Mr. Ishver Dholakiya, Managing Director - Goldi Solar, said, "This is a big win for us and we worked diligently to reach this milestone. We recognize that major PV project developers, EPCs and financers rely on the BNEF report and we believe this announcement will open up a broader section of the market for our high-quality solar modules."

Mr. Bharat Bhut, Director - Goldi Solar, said, "We are delighted today to be included in this list of Tier 1 manufacturers, our panels which have been supplied to the projects have fulfilled BNEF standards. This 'Tier 1' title is important to us which will not only attract new opportunities but it will also help us to complete few pending International orders and to penetrate more easily in markets like Europe and US as a major bankable supplier of the solar PV industry and allow us to further contribute more towards sustainability and greener future."

About Goldi Solar

Goldi Solar is one of the leading solar PV module manufacturing companies. We have increased our manufacturing capacity to 500 MW and subsequently we aim to scale it up to 1 GW in 2020. We are ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 certified. We are also a leading OEM supplier catering to many international brands in countries like USA, UAE, Turkey, Myanmar, Italy, Greece, Germany, France, Denmark, Croatia and many more by delivering unmatched quality at a competitive price. Our modules are stringently tested for all product reliability factors across various parameters. Besides having a robust and automatic manufacturing line based on Japanese & German technology, we follow best quality, environment and safety practices at our manufacturing process. We have an Internal Quality circle team, which meets regularly to focus on continuous improvements. Having adopted the best methodologies in our manufacturing process, we also conduct regular in-house training for our Quality & Production teams.

