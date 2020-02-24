Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Oil funds' first wave of virus-selling loses momentum: Kemp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:56 IST
COLUMN-Oil funds' first wave of virus-selling loses momentum: Kemp
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Hedge funds again sold petroleum last week as fears about a coronavirus-driven recession intensified, but the rate of sales decelerated for the third week running.

The slowing rate of sales indicated the wave of long liquidation and short-selling might have been nearing a conclusion until further evidence of coronavirus transmission outside China emerged later in the week. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 16 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the seven days ending on Feb. 18 (https://tmsnrt.rs/2VhK40v).

But sales were slower than in the week ending Feb. 11 (74 million barrels), Feb. 4 (131 million barrels), and Jan. 28 (147 million barrels), according to position data from regulators and exchanges. Portfolio managers have sold a total of 457 million barrels over the last six weeks, substantially reversing cumulative purchases of 533 million over the previous three months.

Funds were sellers last week of NYMEX and ICE WTI (-28 million barrels) and Brent (-1 million) but buyers of U.S. gasoline (+11 million) and U.S. diesel (+2 million) with little change in European gasoil (-0.5 million). For the most part, the wave of selling that started on or shortly after Jan. 7 seems to have been completed by the early part of last week, with oil traders anticipating a global slowdown, but not a recession.

Fund managers trimmed their combined long positions by 19 million barrels last week, but they also reduced short positions by 3 million barrels, indicating some short sellers started to buy back their positions. The ratio of money manager long to short positions edged down to 2.61 from 2.64 the previous week, closing in on the recent lows set in October (2.57) and January (1.84) last year.

The bullishness which characterized the hedge fund community at the end of 2019 had been almost entirely wiped out and replaced with a strong bearish bias. From a positioning perspective, the distribution of risks has switched to the upside, with more scope for bullish long-building than further bearish selling.

From a fundamental perspective, however, the risk distribution appears more symmetrical, with growing concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China, and its potential to trigger a longer and deeper global economic slowdown, matched by hopes for a faster rebound if business activity starts to return to normal. Signs of coronavirus transmission outside China, including in Italy, Iran and South Korea, have since rattled financial markets, as they suggest containment efforts may not be entirely effective.

If coronavirus cannot be contained within Hubei/China, policymakers, businesses and individuals in the rest of the world, will face tough decisions on how far and how long to maintain quarantine, isolation and social distancing measures that aim to reduce transmission and mortality, but impose a cost in terms of disrupted commercial and social activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UK Labour members vote on leader to replace Corbyn

Almost 600,000 members of Britains main opposition Labour party began voting on Monday for a new leader to replace leftist Jeremy Corbyn in the wake of a devastating election defeat. Three candidates -- all members of parliament -- are on t...

Red Cross gets sanctions exemption for NKorea virus aid

Geneva, Feb 24 AFP The Red Cross said on Monday it had obtained an exemption to United Nations sanctions against North Korea to provide testing kits and medical equipment against a possible coronavirus outbreak. The potential for an outbrea...

Shaheen Bagh protests: Interlocutors file report in sealed cover in SC

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors filed their report in a sealed cover in the apex court on Monday following their talks with protestors at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA for over ...

Zimbabwe trail by 286 runs against Bangladesh in one-off Test

Bangladesh are in a strong position in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe as they are just eight wickets away from the victory at Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Monday. Brendan Taylor and Kavin Kasuza make it through to stumps on day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020