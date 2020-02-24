Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:37 IST
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars

(Eds: Updating throughout) London, Feb 24 (AFP) World stock markets and oil prices tumbled Monday, with Milan and Seoul falling hardest on growing fears of a coronavirus pandemic, as gold hit a seven-year peak on safe-haven buying, dealers said.

In late morning deals, Milan's stock market dived almost five per cent following reports of a fourth death amid the COVID-19 epidemic, an 84-year old man in the northern Lombardy region. It was the third death in Lombardy, where villages have been sealed off and security measures enforced to stem the spread of the disease.

Traders' screens were awash with red elsewhere in Europe too, with Frankfurt falling 3.7 per cent, London losing 3.5 per cent, Madrid down 3.3 per cent and Paris shedding 3.8 per cent. Brent oil prices slumped four per cent as the burgeoning crisis sparked global energy demand worries.

Conversely, on the London Bullion Market gold surged to USD 1,689.31 per ounce -- a level last seen in January 2013 -- as investors snapped up the precious metal as a safety measure amid the market turbulence. "Fears over an escalation of the coronavirus outside of China have caused a major retreat in global markets and prompted wild swings in commodity prices," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Italy's lockdown, as the country tries to control the worst outbreak of the virus in Europe, has caused investors to panic about how business and society will be affected. A large spike in coronavirus cases in South Korea has also added to market concerns. "The result is a large sell-off in equities with... Europe and Asia deeply in the red," Mould added.

Seoul nosedived 3.9 per cent as South Korea announced a surge in COVID-19 infections, while Hong Kong erased 1.8 per cent but Shanghai retreated by only 0.3 per cent. With the outbreak showing little sign of easing, investors are increasingly concerned it could have a much longer-term impact on the world economy.

Traders had been broadly optimistic that the virus -- which has killed nearly 2,600 and infected 80,000 -- was being contained outside China but a spurt of infections and deaths in other countries including South Korea, Italy and Iran has fanned fears of a global outbreak. "It would appear the coronavirus has finally caught up with the markets," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

"As we saw in China, this can spread rapidly and be very difficult to contain (and) it is those fears that are weighing on markets." On Monday, South Korea said it had 833 cases, making it the world's worst-hit country outside China, with seven people now dead. while President Moon Jae-in raised the virus alert to the highest "red" level.

Shanghai stock market losses were tempered by a series of economy-boosting measures. The global losses followed Friday's selloff on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gave up more than one per cent, while US 30-year Treasury yields hit an all-time high as traders scooped up other haven investments.

Travel and tourism linked firms continue to take a heavy hit with Sydney-listed Qantas plunging more than seven per cent, while in Hong Kong, Air China lost nearly six per cent. British low-cost airline EasyJet saw its share price crash by almost 12 per cent in London, while Germany's Lufthansa lost almost seven per cent in Frankfurt. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's top cop calls for law on police use of AI

Britains most senior police officer on Monday called on the government to create a legal framework for police use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.Speaking about live facial recognition, which police in London started usi...

Leader of Merkel's CDU says party to elect new chairperson on April 25

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU said on Monday her party would hold a congress on April 25 to elect a new chairperson and said possible candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.Anne...

History-maker Yennaris dropped from China football squad

Beijing, Feb 24 AFP London-born midfielder Nico Yennaris, the first naturalised footballer to play for China, was surprisingly dropped from new coach Li Ties national squad on Monday. The 26-year-old was not named in Lis squad for a trainin...

Football chiefs ban heading in training for young children

London, Feb 24 AFP Football chiefs in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday announced a ban on heading in training for children up to the end of primary school, to take place with immediate effect. The three football associations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020