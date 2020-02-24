Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoT seeks Rs 7,608 cr from GAIL in dues for FY18; Rs 1.83 lakh cr assessment not being pressed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:38 IST
DoT seeks Rs 7,608 cr from GAIL in dues for FY18; Rs 1.83 lakh cr assessment not being pressed

The DoT has sought Rs 7,608 crore in dues from GAIL India for 2017-18 as the department appeared to be not pressing for immediate payment of Rs 1.83 lakh crore in past dues it had previously assessed from the state-owned gas utility. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) sent a notice to GAIL soon after the February 14 hearing in the Supreme Court on dues owned by telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, sources privy to the development said.

The dues now being sought from GAIL include a penalty for late payment, they said. The Supreme Court's original ruling in October last year led the DoT to demand Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid dues on licence fees and spectrum usage charges from telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Its demand related to a 14-year-old dispute regarding the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which the Supreme Court agreed should include all kinds of income generated by the telcos. Alongside, the DoT also raised a demand of over Rs 3 lakh crore from non-telecom PSUs such as GAIL, Oil India and PowerGrid for telecom licences these firms had primarily acquired for internal communication purposes.

For GAIL, the DoT assessed an outstanding of Rs 1,83,076 crore towards annual licence fee in respect of IP-II Licence. This included interests and penalty, sources said. GAIL and other non-telecom firms felt the October 2019 ruling of the Supreme Court did not apply to them and filed petitions seeking clarification from the apex court.

On February 14, the Supreme Court rejected telcos' petition regarding relaxation in the payments. To non-telecom firms, it asked to approach appropriate forums for redressal of their grievance. Refusing to comment on the DoT demand, GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain said the Supreme Court on February 14 allowing the non-telecom firms to withdraw their petition is indicative enough that "our case is different" than telcos'.

"We are working on what appropriate forum should we go to for an appeal against the DoT order," he said. "We have already paid whatever was due and according to us there is no outstanding." On the Rs 1.83 lakh crore assessment by the DoT, GAIL had previously in a regulatory filing stated that these were unrelated to the terms and conditions of its IP-II Licence.

"Based on the legal option sought in this regard and facts of the case, the company is of the view, that the amount assessed in provisional assessment orders is legally not tenable," it had said. The DoT had computed dues of non-telecom PSUs by simply taking all their revenues earned such as oil and gas operations and levying licence fees.

Sources said while the DoT had sought Rs 48,489 crore in past dues from Oil India on the surplus bandwidth capacity it had leased to third parties, Power Grid Corp was slapped with Rs 21,953.65 crore liability. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals faces a payout of Rs 15,019.97 crore. On February 14, the Supreme Court had pulled up the DoT for not enforcing its October 24 order that gave telcos three months' time to pay dues. Hours later, the DoT sent notices to Airtel and Vodafone Idea asking them to clear dues immediately.

OIL, the nation's second-biggest state-owned oil producer, holds a National Long Distance Service Licence (NLD) with the primary objective of monitoring and operation of its pipeline network. The surplus bandwidth capacity available with the company was leased out to telecom operators/other users, on which the company regularly paid the applicable licence fee to the telecom department (DoT).

PowerGrid, which holds NLD and Internet Service Provider (ISP) licences, was asked to pay Rs 21,953.65 crore (including interest and penalty) for 2012-13 to 2017-18 by adding revenue related to power transmission and consultancy as 'miscellaneous income' in adjusted gross revenue, sources said. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, which had a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and a Category 'A' ISP, was asked to pay Rs 15,019.97 crore for 2005-06 to 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's top cop calls for law on police use of AI

Britains most senior police officer on Monday called on the government to create a legal framework for police use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.Speaking about live facial recognition, which police in London started usi...

Leader of Merkel's CDU says party to elect new chairperson on April 25

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU said on Monday her party would hold a congress on April 25 to elect a new chairperson and said possible candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.Anne...

History-maker Yennaris dropped from China football squad

Beijing, Feb 24 AFP London-born midfielder Nico Yennaris, the first naturalised footballer to play for China, was surprisingly dropped from new coach Li Ties national squad on Monday. The 26-year-old was not named in Lis squad for a trainin...

Football chiefs ban heading in training for young children

London, Feb 24 AFP Football chiefs in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday announced a ban on heading in training for children up to the end of primary school, to take place with immediate effect. The three football associations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020