Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Italian bond yields jump, German curve negative as coronavirus hits Italy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:40 IST
UPDATE 3-Italian bond yields jump, German curve negative as coronavirus hits Italy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy's borrowing costs jumped on Monday and the German bond yield curve was back in negative territory after the China coronavirus outbreak spread to Italy, increasing concern over the outlook for the eurozone economy. A fourth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government struggled to contain the outbreak.

In addition to Italy, a sharp rise in infections in South Korea and Iran has fuelled fears that the coronavirus outbreak will become a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences around the world. "The issues in Italy have not gone away," said Justin Onuekwusi, a portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management. "This is another external shock, which will leave them in a very precarious position."

Italy's 10-year bond yield jumped more than 8 basis points to 1.002%, its highest in more than two weeks. That pushed the closely watched gap over safer German Bund yields to almost 149 bps -- its widest since late January and up from about 134 bps on late Friday. Italy's benchmark stock index tumbled more than 4% and was on course for its biggest percentage fall since June 2016.

"Italy is facing a recession now and there is a good chance of a negative economic growth number in the first quarter, but we will have to see how the virus spreads from here," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets. The surge in coronavirus cases outside mainland China triggered steep falls in stocks as investors fled to safe havens such as gold.

In bond markets, that translated into demand for top-rated bonds such as German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries, and British gilts. The yield on Germany's 10-year bond or Bund fell to -0.5%, its lowest in more than four months. The 30-year Bund fell below 0% for the first time since October, meaning the entire German yield curve was back in negative territory -- another sign that investors are bracing for a deteriorating economic outlook.

Eurozone money markets are now pricing in about a 50% chance that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates by 10 basis points in July, compared with 35% a week ago. And a key gauge of the market's long-term inflation expectations - the five-year, five-year forward - fell to 1.17%, its lowest since early October.

The 10-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, tumbled to 1.377% - its lowest since July 2016. The 30-year Treasury yield touched a record low at 1.829%. "The focus has effectively moved off China, where the data flow around coronavirus is improving, to elsewhere in the world and the effect on growth that the coronavirus will have," said John Davies, G10 rates strategist at Standard Chartered in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's top cop calls for law on police use of AI

Britains most senior police officer on Monday called on the government to create a legal framework for police use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.Speaking about live facial recognition, which police in London started usi...

Leader of Merkel's CDU says party to elect new chairperson on April 25

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU said on Monday her party would hold a congress on April 25 to elect a new chairperson and said possible candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.Anne...

History-maker Yennaris dropped from China football squad

Beijing, Feb 24 AFP London-born midfielder Nico Yennaris, the first naturalised footballer to play for China, was surprisingly dropped from new coach Li Ties national squad on Monday. The 26-year-old was not named in Lis squad for a trainin...

Football chiefs ban heading in training for young children

London, Feb 24 AFP Football chiefs in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday announced a ban on heading in training for children up to the end of primary school, to take place with immediate effect. The three football associations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020