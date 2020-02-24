Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI orders detailed probe against Make My Trip, OYO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:50 IST
CCI orders detailed probe against Make My Trip, OYO

The Competition Commission on Monday ordered a detailed investigation against Make My Trip (MMT) and OYO for allegedly indulging in anti-competitive business practices. While ordering the probe, CCI also noted that a case against MMT and OYO for entering into a vertical arrangement having an appreciable adverse effect on competition (AAEC) in the market is also "prima facie" made out.

"The Commission is of the view that prima facie a case of contravention against MMT for abuse of dominant position... is made out on account of all the three allegations analysed supra," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said. The order came on a complaint filed by Rubtub Solutions Pvt Ltd which operates under the brand name of Treebo Hotels in India and is in the business of providing franchising services to budget hotels.

As per the complaint, Treebo and its partner hotels are being excluded from listing on MMT's platform through abrupt termination pursuant to the commercial arrangement between MMT and OYO. Besides, MMT is alleged to have imposed "price parity restriction" on Treebo partner hotels through the chain agreement, which restricted it from providing its properties to Booking.com and Paytm at a better price.

Additionally, MMT allegedly imposed an "exclusivity condition" on Treebo through exclusivity agreement which restricted it from listing its properties on Booking.com and Paytm for 72 hours and 30 days prior to check-in for hotels situated in category A and category B cities, respectively. The complainant said that OYO has abused its dominant position in the market of franchising services for budget hotels in India by entering into an anti-competitive vertical arrangement with MMT, which is a dominant online travel agency (OTA), thereby denying market access to it.

Accordingly, the Commission on "prima facie" finding the contravention of relevant provisions of Competition Act, directed DG, its investigation arm to conduct a detailed probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Messi 'greatest' ahead of Maradona, says Napoli boss Gattuso

Naples, Feb 24 AFP Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time, ahead of even Diego Maradona, Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said on Monday ahead of his sides Champions League clash with Barcelona. The 32-year-old Messi scored four go...

Lahiri finishes 44th at Puerto Rico Open, Hovland takes title

Anirban Lahiri could not build on a positive start in the final round of the Puerto Rico Open as the Indian golfer finished Tied 44th, with an eight-under 280, here. At three under through five holes, it was the kind of a start that produce...

JNU student Sharjeel Imam's police remand extended by 4 days

A local court on Monday extended by four days the police remand of JNU student Sharjeel Imam who was arrested on charges of sedition and brought to the state last week. Imam was brought to Assam from New Delhi on February 20 and produced in...

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Catholic agency appeal over same-sex foster care

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a major religious rights dispute involving the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic agency that bars same-sex couples from serving as foster parents....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020