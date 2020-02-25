Left Menu
Ford India launches 2020 edition of Endeavour; price starts from Rs 29.55 lakh

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 13:32 IST
Ford India on Tuesday launched the 2020 edition of its premium SUV Endeavour with an introductory price starting from Rs 29.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS-VI compliant new Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine mated with 10 speed-automatic transmission, the company said.

"The introductory prices of 2020 Endeavour will only be valid till April 30, 2020, post which the ex-showroom prices will see an upward revision of Rs 70,000," it added. The introductory price is applicable to all customers who book their cars until April 30, it said.

Commenting on the launch, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said the 2020 Endeavour offers outstanding capabilities and class-leading fuel efficiency – and thereby delivering more than SUV customers expect. "With its enhanced value proposition, we are confident that the Endeavour will become the SUV of choice for several new customers," he added.

Ford India said the new Endeavour's engine has a peak power of 170 PS. The EcoBlue engine with 4X2 driveline gives fuel economy of 13.90 Kmpl while 4X4 variant will delivers 12.4 Kmpl, which is up to 14 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency.

