Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preminen India, operating under brand name GoSahi.com, planning to raise capital in the next 10-12 months

Gurugram-based Preminen Price Comparison India Pvt Ltd which launched GoSahi.com, its maiden portal in the Indian marketplace during mid-2019, is looking to raise capital within the next 9-12 months, in an effort to fuel future growth.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:51 IST
Preminen India, operating under brand name GoSahi.com, planning to raise capital in the next 10-12 months
GoSahi.com. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Feb 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gurugram-based Preminen Price Comparison India Pvt Ltd which launched GoSahi.com, its maiden portal in the Indian marketplace during mid-2019, is looking to raise capital within the next 9-12 months, in an effort to fuel future growth. The GoSahi.com platform serves as a matchmaker between the credit seekers and lenders in the Indian marketplace. The GoSahi.com believes in the philosophy of "phygital" which gives freedom to the customer to search and close the process digitally or have the option to search digitally and close the process physically.

Regardless of being a fairly new entrant in the Indian fintech industry, GoSahi.com has made huge inroads into it, in no time. The platform has already disbursed over Rs 10 crores of personal loans and is growing at a 2x pace each month. "We launched the business a few months back and in such a short period of time & with limited advertising, we realized that there are a huge demand and tremendous potential in the market. Starting with Delhi NCR region we have now expanded to other metros such as Hyderabad & Bengaluru", said Gaurav Kumar, CEO of the company.

"No unwanted calls, no data selling, personalized advisory till loan closure and faster loan disbursals are the key principles we have built this company on. We have been working hard to develop our AI platform which focuses on understanding the demand (customer requirements) and matches it with the supply (lenders) side of the business. The key is not to bombard the customer with 20 quotes/options to select from, rather share 3 to 5 options best suited for the customer's requirements", emphasized Kumar about the company's USPs. The business is backed by Preminen Price Comparison Holdings Ltd, an Admiral Group PLC and MAPFRE SA joint venture to expand the price comparison marketplace model internationally. Both these organizations are among the top insurers worldwide and have a presence spanning across 47 countries.

The raised capital will be utilized for enhancing GoSahi.com's AI and machine learning technologies. Furthermore, they will focus on developing technology-driven customer support, scaling of technical infrastructure and expanding their marketing operations. The company is planning to expand its reach to 10-15 more Indian cities, including a couple of tier 2 cities over the next three to six months.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Warner says Australia on track for T20 World Cup success

Top batsman David Warner reckons Australias Twenty20 team are well on course for World Cup success later in the year as they go into the last game of their three-match T20 series in South Africa on Wednesday. We are definitely on track. You...

Shell launches advanced fleet management solutions in India

Shell, a British-Dutch oil and gas company headquartered in the Netherlands and incorporated in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday launched its fleet solutions portfolio in India. Aiming to reduce the total cost of ownership for fleet owners, t...

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu says will press ahead with E-1 settlement project in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was moving forward with a plan to build some 3,500 homes for Jewish settlers in one the most sensitive areas of the occupied West Bank, a project frozen after international critic...

Merz expects to find "understanding" with Merkel if elected CDU leader

Friedrich Merz, an erstwhile rival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Tuesday he expected to come to an understanding with her if he is successful in his run for the leadership of their Christian Democrats CDU.The chancellor is ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020