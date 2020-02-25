Honda launches BSVI Dio

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd on Tuesdayannounced the launch of the all new BSVI

Dio in the city, with prices starting from Rs 64,584 (ex- showroom, Bengaluru).

On the launch day itself, 301 units of Dio BSVI were delivered across the city, HMSI said in a release.

"South has always been an important market for Honda 2Wheelers India and Honda is the leading two wheeler brand in

the region with 34 per cent market share. Dio has grown today to become the second highest selling

two-wheeler in the south region," HMSI Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, said.

"We are confident that with its new sporty aggressive design and advanced technology the new Dio BSVI will create

yet another excitement among fun-seeking youngsters," he said. The company said the New Dio BSVI will be available in

two variants - Standard and Deluxe.

