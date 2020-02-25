China's banks, insurers injected $112.45 bln to help fight coronavirus -state radio

China's banking and insurance firms have injected 790 billion yuan ($112.45 billion) into economy to help coronavirus-related efforts, state radio reported on Tuesday citing officials from the banking and insurance regulator.

Officials said the regulator will maintain strict supervision over financial firms, the report said without elaborating. ($1 = 7.0255 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.