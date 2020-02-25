Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:23 IST
UPDATE 2-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Smith. The parent of Reuters News also announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, reporting a 60% year-on-year rise in operating profit, helped by lower costs and investments following the separation of the Financial and Risk (F&R) business.

Hasker, most recently a top executive at Hollywood talent agency CAA, will assume his new role on March 15, Thomson Reuters said. Smith, a former journalist who oversaw a period of major change at the company, will stay on for a transition period through 2020 and become chairman of the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Stephane Bello, Chief Financial Officer, will also step down from his role and will be succeeded by Mike Eastwood, current Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance. Bello will oversee strategy and business development into 2021, the company said.

FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS BEAT Adjusted earnings in the quarter rose to $216 million or 37 cents per share from $135 million or 19 cents a share. Analysts, on average, expected 33 cents a share, according to IBES from Refinitiv.

The news and information provider posted a 4% rise in organic revenues to $1.58 billion and showed higher sales in each of its three largest divisions: Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals. The Reuters News division saw organic revenue of $164 million, up 5 percent. "With our reorganization behind us and a clear focus on the future of our core business, this is the perfect time to put in place the next generation of leadership, as detailed in our accompanying announcement, Jim Smith said in a statement.

The company, controlled by Canada's Thomson family, said the board of directors said it approved an 8 cent per share hike in the annual dividend, to $1.52 per share. In recent years, Thomson Reuters had cut costs and shed some businesses as it recovered from the fallout of the financial crisis in 2008.

Smith’s defining accomplishment was the sale he engineered of a 55% stake in the company's financial division in 2018 to Blackstone Group Inc, valuing the business at $20 billion. Blackstone subsequently struck a deal to sell the unit, now called Refinitiv, to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc . Shares of Thomson Reuters have more than doubled since the Refinitiv deal, and have tripled since he took over as CEO in 2012.

European competition authorities are expected to rule on the London Stock Exchange's $27-billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv in coming months. (Writing by Nick Zieminski, Kenneth Li and Jessica DiNapoli in New York, editing by Edward Tobin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

4 nabbed, gold worth Rs 1.38 crore seized by DRI in Hyderabad

Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit have seized Rs 1.38 crore worth smuggled gold and arrested four accused persons under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. According to DRI officials, acting on the b...

Bangladesh's biggest zoo calls time on elephant rides

Dhaka, Feb 25 AFP Bangladeshs biggest zoo has called time on elephant rides following a long-running campaign by activists. The ban was quietly introduced last month, Dhaka zoo curator Nurul Islam told AFP, adding it would never been lifte...

We are pretty close to it: Trump on US-Taliban peace deal.

We are pretty close to it Trump on US-Taliban peace deal....

'Do not fail this country', rise above partisan politics to restore peace: Cong to PM Modi and Kejriwal

Condemning the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Delhi come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood while rising above partisan politics. This i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020