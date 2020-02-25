Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi probe suggests prima-facie violations of norms in IndiGo related party transactions; shares plunge

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:42 IST
Sebi probe suggests prima-facie violations of norms in IndiGo related party transactions; shares plunge

A preliminary probe by markets regulator Sebi has suggested prima-facie violations of corporate governance and listing disclosure norms in certain related party transactions involving budget carrier IndiGo's parent firm InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, sources said. While the company said it has not received any communication from Sebi in this regard, shares plunged sharply in afternoon trade on Tuesday.

IndiGo has been facing a probe by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) ever since a public spat came to light between two founders of the airline, including over certain related party transactions involving one of the warring promoters. The sources said that a preliminary probe has now suggested violation of certain listing disclosure norms as also of fair corporate governance practices at the company.

InterGlobe shares closed 4.68 per cent lower at Rs 1,376.70 apiece on the BSE, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 1,334 in afternoon trade after a sudden plunge following media reports about the Sebi probe. "We would like to state that the news item published in some media reports is factually incorrect and the company has not received any communication from Sebi in this regard," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

This came after the exchange sought a clarification from the company on the reports. There was no official word on the probe from Sebi, which has been conducting a thorough probe into the IndiGo matter. All agreements between the two warring founders as well as those between the company and its various investors and associates, including related parties, are being looked into by the watchdog.

The probe has suggested that some of the related party transactions could have been significant and required detailed disclosures and greater vetting by board committees comprising of independent directors, the sources said. The differences between co-founders and co-promoters -- Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia -- came to the fore in July 2019 after Gangwal sought market regulator Sebi's intervention to address alleged corporate governance lapses at the company.

In the wake of the feud, arbitration proceedings are also going overseas between the two promoters' sides. Last month, InterGlobe Aviation's shareholders rejected a proposal of Rakesh Gangwal to amend the company's Articles of Association (AoA).

Generally, an AoA provides the regulations for operating a company. Rakesh Gangwal (RG) Group and related entities together hold 36.64 per cent stake while Bhatia and affiliates -- InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) Group -- have around 38 per cent shareholding in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spanish opera star Domingo apologises after sexual harassment claims

Opera singer Placido Domingo has apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, saying he took full responsibility for his actions.The singer issued a statement on Tuesday after the Associated Pres...

10 dead, 186 injured in communal violence in Delhi: Police

At least 10 persons have died and 186 are injured in the communal violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday, police said here on Tuesday. Unfortunately 10 deaths have occurred including the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal. DCP S...

Volleyball's loss is archery's gain as Kritika wins compound archery gold in KIUG

Just two years after shifting to archery from volleyball, Kritika Sharma bagged the gold in the individual compound event at the inaugural Khelo India University Games KIUG here on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, representing Rajasthan University...

Haryana wants liquor smugglers to go without bail for for 6 months, mulls amending law

The Haryana government is considering changes in the law to ensure those accused of liquor smuggling do not get bail for six months, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told the state Assembly on Tuesday. If anyone is caught in liquor s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020