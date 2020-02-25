Left Menu
date 2020-02-25

Exadel Announces New Leadership to Support Growing Digital Transformation Solutions and Services

 Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global leader in digital transformation solutions and Agile services, announced today that Ilya Cantor, Exadel Board Member and Strategic Advisor, is assuming the role of CEO with continuing leadership from Fima Katz as President. The new management changes reflect the increasing business momentum and continued growth Exadel is seeing across every segment of the business.

Cantor, who has served as an Exadel Board Member and Strategic Advisor since 2017, has nearly 30 years of experience as an operational executive. He has a proven track record of driving transformation and change through focused execution, often in complex and dynamic market environments. Ilya has extensive hands-on experience in helping companies scale, in launching initial public offerings as well as extensive merger and acquisition experience in leading numerous acquisitions, executing integrations, and driving complex organizational redesign.

During his time as an Exadel Board Member and Strategic Advisor, Cantor helped drive growth and generate measurable results by guiding Exadel's strategic direction and market positioning, improving governance and operational discipline, and increasing shareholder value.

Prior to taking on the CEO role at Exadel, Cantor held executive positions at EPAM Systems, which he helped take public onto the NYSE in 2012; served as CFO and Executive Director of Operations at The Wall Street Journal; and, also led Talent Acquisition, Business and Financial Operations, IT and Corporate Development at Aricent (now Capgemini). Ilya has a deep understanding of the IT services industry and more specifically, the digital transformation market in which Exadel holds a leadership position.

Katz founded Exadel in 1998 and has served as CEO since the company's inception. In his new role as President, Katz will lead the client-facing aspects of the organization as well as technology and innovation, which continue to drive the momentum and growth of Exadel and it's solutions and offerings.

"It is a great opportunity to be named CEO of Exadel and to build upon the great leadership and accomplishments of Fima," said Cantor. "This is a pivotal time for the company and I look forward to continuing to drive market share gains in a huge market that is growing rapidly -- as virtually every company in the world has to invest in business transformation and technology in order to remain competitive and win. Exadel's core assets are our people and the technical expertise in product engineering which comprises over 90% of our business today. I am excited to continue expanding Exadel's pedigree of leading technology solutions and services while protecting and building upon the 'people-first' culture that is at the core of Exadel's success."

"We are very excited to have Ilya join Exadel as our new CEO. His history and experience will drive our future growth and take us to the next level," said Katz. "Ilya's unique talents already have influenced new directions for the company and created opportunities that will quickly become game-changers in the market."

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been delivering Digital Transformation services, enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including HPE, Deloitte, Home Depot and McKesson. With 20+ locations and delivery centers across the US and Europe, Exadel solves the most complex engineering problems using Agile methodologies, offering a scalable and skilled mix of multi-shore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Exadel's digital transformation solutions and services help chart new strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation, designed for the growing digital landscape of business.

