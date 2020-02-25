Lakshmi Vilas Bank launches Visa Signature Card

Lakshmi Vilas Bank launched its latest product offering VISA Signature Card on Tuesday. The Signature Card was launched by S. Sundar, interim MD & CEO, Lakshmi Vilas Bank along with Senior Executives at the LVB Corporate Office, Chennai. The signature debit card will provide LVB Crown and Retail Customers with an all-new shopping experience by bundling deals, discounts, and privileges into a single card.

Besides deals, discounts and privileges, the card will have other add-on features such as delivery of replacement card within 24 hours and immediate cancellation of old card, cash disbursement through the worldwide network of cash disbursement agencies and a host of Visa Concierge Services which can be availed over the phone or online throughout the day from anywhere in the world. Visa Signature card will be accepted at tens of millions of merchant outlets around the world and at over 1.9 million ATM locations globally.

The Visa Signature cardholders will have a daily ATM cash withdrawal limit up to Rs 2,00,000. Besides, they can also discover hundreds of deals, discounts and privileges on the Visa Signature card on a daily basis. In addition, as a limited edition, Lakshmi Vilas Bank offers the Signature cardholders additional lounge access and it also comes with personal accident insurance.

