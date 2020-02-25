Left Menu
India for coordination group among nations to tackle locust menace

India on Tuesday suggested setting up of a high-level coordination group of countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, to deal with desert locust menace. The issue was discussed in detail at a high-level meeting, chaired by Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.

Strengthening of joint coordinated efforts with Locust Warning Organization, state government, Border Security Force (BSF) and farmers in the country was also discussed. During the meeting, secretary said a coordination group meeting of countries namely India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh may be convened, according to an official statement.

For next year, it has been proposed to strengthen control capabilities and logistics, both at states and central level, to deal with the menace. The plan for next year was discussed after taking into account inputs from different stakeholders keeping in view this year's experience as well as prevention and control measures taken to protect crops from locust attack in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Further, the central government would conduct awareness campaigns and training for state government officials, BSF personnel, revenue department officials and farmers at village level. Senior officials from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana as well as from external affairs and home ministries and National Disaster Management Authority and CMD of HIL (India) Ltd, among others, were present at the meeting.

The secretary also directed officials to organise training and awareness programmes in four states -- Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana. As per the release, locust control operations conducted from May 2019 to February 2020 was also reviewed at the meeting.

Losses caused by locust attack in Rajasthan and Gujarat and status of support under central and state disaster response fund was discussed. A report of a Senior Locust Forecasting Officer of UN body FAO, who visited India on January 16-17, was also discussed at the meeting.

