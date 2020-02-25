Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kochi No. 1 trending destination globally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:40 IST
Kochi No. 1 trending destination globally

Kochi, the port city in Kerala, has topped as trending destination in the list of 25 tourist places of the world, according to the 2020 Travellers' Choice Destination awards. This Indian port city has earned its bucket list status, seeing the biggest spike in top reviews, ratings and traveller interest on Tripadvisor over the last year.

A blending of small villages on the southwestern coast created the current incarnation of Kochi (or Cochin), where sunset strolls, sampling fresh fish from seaside vendors and boat rides through the islands just offshore are all part of the charm. "It's fantastic to see Indian destinations making their presence felt on the world map and given this achievement is based on feedback and growing interest from travellers, it becomes even more noteworthy.

"Everyone seeks inspiration from various quarters while planning their travel and the best trips often turn out to be inspired and guided by people similar to you who've been there before," Tripadvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju said. Kochi was followed by Luzon in the Philippines, Porto in Portugal, Porto Seguro in Brazil, Gramado in Brazil, Lombok in Indonesia, Da Nang in Vietnam, Zakynthos in Greece, Tel Aviv in Israel and Krakow in Poland.

"It is a proud moment for Kerala Tourism that Kochi is named the world's number one Trending destination on Tripadvisor. It is to the credit of excellent tourism marketing and promotion strategy of the government and enterprising tourism industry partners. This achievement will propel Kochi and Kerala to great heights in the Tourism sector," Kerala Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said. Meanwhile, Agra in Uttar Pradesh has secured 25th position in the 'emerging' destination category, an indicator of up and coming hotspots.

Kaliningrad in Russia topped the global list of 25 destination followed by Saranda in Albania, Beirut in Lebanon, Luxor in Egypt, Naoussa in Greece, Rugen Island in Germany, Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam, Monopoli in Italy, La Paz in Mexico and Curaçao in the Caribbean. Trending and Emerging Destination award-winners were determined using an algorithm that measured year-over-year increase in positive Tripadvisor traveller review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions, and increase in booking interest and searches across destinations worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

I&B Ministry issues advisory to private TV channels in wake of Delhi violence

Union Information Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory to private TV channels to regulate content being shown by them in the wake of violence in Delhi. All TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to a...

Kerala has defeated coronavirus very well: Health Minister Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said the State government has defeated coronavirus very well. I think Kerala has defeated coronavirus very well. We have taken a systematic step, she said during a press conference here.She said...

UPDATE 5-Canaries hotel locked down over coronavirus as Spain reports first mainland case

A large Canary Islands hotel was locked down for coronavirus tests on Tuesday after a guest and his wife were found to be infected, as Spain also reported its first case of the disease on the mainland. Catalan regional health authorities sa...

Shah chairs 3 meetings in less than 24 hours in wake of Delhi violence: MHA Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days, according to Ministry of Home Affairs MHA sour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020