Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Apps and blockchain help European supermarkets lure climate-conscious consumers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:30 IST
FEATURE-Apps and blockchain help European supermarkets lure climate-conscious consumers

Mobile phone apps that point shoppers to discounted groceries, codes on chicken and cheese that display their origin, and water dispensers and degradable packaging that slash plastic use.

These are just some of the steps European supermarkets are taking to attract customers increasingly concerned about the environmental cost of farming, food waste, and everyday products. "We are witnessing a bit of a seismic change in attitudes in consumers who are purchasing food," said Julian Burnett, vice president for the distribution sector at IBM UK & Ireland.

"There's more awareness than ever before about the provenance of food and sustainable practices," he added. Tech giant IBM recently conducted an online survey of 6,000 consumers in Britain, Spain, and Italy, which showed a majority in the two southern European countries would be willing to pay more and shop at places that support a greener food system.

The exercise was prompted by the growing demand faced by IBM's retail clients to produce food sustainably - concerns that are likely to increase in the future, said Burnett. "We have the same feeling," said Fausto Iori, CEO of NaturaSi, an Italian organic supermarket chain with about 500 stores countrywide, noting customers have responded positively to the company's efforts to cut waste.

Three months ago, NaturaSi started putting products nearing their expiry date on Too Good To Go, an app available in 15 countries. "We sold 10,000 boxes (equivalent to 10 tonnes) of food through the app," he said.

NaturaSi was also the first Italian supermarket to install water dispensers - blue, vending machine-like boxes with a touch screen - to shift customers away from plastic bottles, he said. Italians consume 206 liters of bottled water per year, the second-highest in the world after Mexico, according to Italian environmental non-profit Legambiente.

But NaturaSi's customers are keen to kick the habit, Iori told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. French retailing giant Carrefour SA, meanwhile, is deploying blockchain technology to compile detailed information on 24 products, including chicken, cheese, milk, and oranges, in five countries, said project manager Emmanuel Delerm.

Customers can scan a QR code on a packet of chicken with their phones and find out when the bird was born, who the farmer is if it was raised using antibiotics, when it was slaughtered and processed, and when it arrived at the store, he said. "In all the countries where we are operating, there is an interest in transparency and traceability - not only the provenance but the conditions in which the products have been produced and harvested," Delerm explained.

The company, which worked on its blockchain platform with IBM, said sales of those products had increased. In neighboring Spain, popular supermarket chain Mercadona is teaming up with an incubator to find and fund start-ups to help it eliminate plastics, reduce waste and save energy.

PRE-PAID FARMING? Daniel Vennard, director of the London-based Better Buying Lab, which encourages more sustainable eating, said retailers were no longer competing only on price, quality and convenience.

"That's still very important but now I think (they) are increasingly looking to differentiate their offer and almost think of themselves as lifestyle brands, embodying the values of the consumers they want to attract," he said. He pointed to a 2018 Christmas advert from British frozen-food chain Iceland about an orangutan whose habitat was destroyed by deforestation linked to palm oil production.

It triggered a public conversation about the issue after it was banned by regulators, enabling the firm to reposition itself as more than a place for affordable food, Vennard said. Better Buying Lab, set up by the World Resources Institute, works with Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, and French food services group Sodexo, among others.

Last month Sainsbury's pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2040, a decade ahead of the British government's own target. NaturaSi's Iori, meanwhile, is mulling how to use blockchain for a new "pre-paid farming" model that would allow loyal customers to support farmers along the value chain by buying green products six months to a year before they receive them.

"This is the next step ... under the sustainability revolution," he said. CLIMATE VS. COST

Agriculture, forestry and other land uses together account for nearly a quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions heating up the planet, according to the U.N. climate science panel. Throwing away food also releases climate-warming methane when left to rot in a landfill.

Intensive farming, meanwhile, is a major cause of accelerating soil erosion, as it strips away the highly fertile top layer, which could threaten global food production, experts have warned. IBM's survey suggests consumers are concerned about issues like these - and many, particularly in Spain and Italy, plan to vote with their wallet, it revealed.

Three-quarters of respondents in those two countries said they were willing to pay extra for food grown using practices that do not degrade the soil. More than half also said they would spend at least 5% more than average for groceries from a sustainable source and would shop at supermarkets that are working to cut food waste.

British consumers expressed similar sentiments but in fewer numbers, with just over half saying high prices stopped them eating more responsibly sourced food. "The challenge in the UK is producing better products for near enough the same price," said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, whose members include all major supermarkets.

The top issue they have faced for the last 18 months has "undoubtedly" been plastics and packaging, with constant enquiries from consumers and green groups, he noted. Now the body is starting to see a similar pattern with public concern over climate change.

"The protests here ... have definitely put it much higher on the agenda for supermarkets," Opie said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, home minister and Delhi government responsible for situation in Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Centre, home minister and Delhi government responsible for situation in Delhi Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Here's why you must opt for a Hospital Cash Plan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune Maharashtra India Feb 26 ANIBusinessWire India While the Coronavirus scare in India has been contained as compared to other parts of the world, various illnesses do affect a large populace. For instance, the number of dengue cases wit...

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to make marketing professionals AI-ready

Mumbai Maharashtra India Feb 26 ANIBusinessWire India The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta IIM Calcutta has announced an Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing APAIPM to be offered in partnership with TalentSprint. The programme...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tanimbar region, Indonesia - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of 49 km 31 miles, according to EMSC.The Indonesia Geophysics Agency sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020