IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to make marketing professionals AI-ready

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

• Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing

• Hybrid Executive Programme includes IIM Calcutta Campus Visits and Live Online Sessions • Equip and Enable 1000 Marketing Professionals in 3 years

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced an Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing (APAIPM) to be offered in partnership with TalentSprint. The programme will help marketing professionals transition into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme will commence in May 2020.

Disruptions in technology have given marketing professionals an unprecedented ability to scale and personalize their campaigns through AI. A Salesforce report shows that the adoption of AI by marketing professionals has grown by 44% since 2017. The growth of AI use cases is projected to rise by 257% in the next two years. According to a recent PwC study, 72% respondents viewed AI as a “business advantage”, however, research shows that 85% of AI projects fail due to risk, confusion and lack of upskilling among marketing teams. Therefore, there is a massive rise in demand for marketing professionals who can use AI and Machine Learning to amplify marketing yield and transform customer experience.

The programme will be delivered in a hybrid executive format with onsite visits to the IIM Calcutta campus and live online sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform. The curriculum will include data-driven marketing decisions, AI and ML using R, digital and social media marketing, AI and ML applications in marketing, and futuristic marketing.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Saravana Jaikumar, Co-Programme Director, said: “Today, marketing professionals are exploring a long list of use-cases using AI including personalised customer journeys, dynamic landing pages, programmatic media buying, automated social interactions and improved customer segmentation. IIM Calcutta with its acknowledged expertise in analytics, marketing and information technology is pleased to partner with TalentSprint to offer this cutting-edge programme for the marketing professionals of tomorrow.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said: “AI is transforming every sector and marketing is no exception. AI-powered marketing has been gaining more attention because of its potential to offer unprecedented data-driven insights. We are delighted to partner with IIM Calcutta to bring this world-class programme to the market. With its innovative curriculum and networking opportunities, it will serve as a major launchpad for future marketing professionals.”

For further details on the programme, please visit https://iimcal.talentsprint.com/aipm or https://www.iimcal.ac.in/ldp/apaipm

About IIM Calcutta

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. During its initial years, several prominent faculties formed part of its nucleus, including Jagdish Sheth, J. K. Sengupta, among others.

Over the years, IIMC has grown into a mature institution with global reputation, imparting high quality management education. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian management through its Post Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, Research and Consulting Activities.

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint brings high-end and deep tech education to aspiring and experienced professionals. It partners with world class academic institutions and global corporations to develop and offer disruptive programs. TalentSprint's hybrid platform delivers unique onsite and online experiences that help build cutting-edge expertise, for today and tomorrow. For more information please visit www.talentsprint.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.