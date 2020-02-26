Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to Make Marketing Professionals AI Ready

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:32 IST
IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to Make Marketing Professionals AI Ready

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

• Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing

• Hybrid Executive Programme includes IIM Calcutta Campus Visits and Live Online Sessions • Equip and Enable 1000 Marketing Professionals in 3 years

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced an Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing (APAIPM) to be offered in partnership with TalentSprint. The programme will help marketing professionals transition into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme will commence in May 2020.

Disruptions in technology have given marketing professionals an unprecedented ability to scale and personalize their campaigns through AI. A Salesforce report shows that the adoption of AI by marketing professionals has grown by 44% since 2017. The growth of AI use cases is projected to rise by 257% in the next two years. According to a recent PwC study, 72% respondents viewed AI as a “business advantage”, however, research shows that 85% of AI projects fail due to risk, confusion and lack of upskilling among marketing teams. Therefore, there is a massive rise in demand for marketing professionals who can use AI and Machine Learning to amplify marketing yield and transform customer experience.

The programme will be delivered in a hybrid executive format with onsite visits to the IIM Calcutta campus and live online sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform. The curriculum will include data-driven marketing decisions, AI and ML using R, digital and social media marketing, AI and ML applications in marketing, and futuristic marketing.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Saravana Jaikumar, Co-Programme Director, said: “Today, marketing professionals are exploring a long list of use-cases using AI including personalised customer journeys, dynamic landing pages, programmatic media buying, automated social interactions and improved customer segmentation. IIM Calcutta with its acknowledged expertise in analytics, marketing and information technology is pleased to partner with TalentSprint to offer this cutting-edge programme for the marketing professionals of tomorrow.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said: “AI is transforming every sector and marketing is no exception. AI-powered marketing has been gaining more attention because of its potential to offer unprecedented data-driven insights. We are delighted to partner with IIM Calcutta to bring this world-class programme to the market. With its innovative curriculum and networking opportunities, it will serve as a major launchpad for future marketing professionals.”

For further details on the programme, please visit https://iimcal.talentsprint.com/aipm or https://www.iimcal.ac.in/ldp/apaipm

About IIM Calcutta

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. During its initial years, several prominent faculties formed part of its nucleus, including Jagdish Sheth, J. K. Sengupta, among others.

Over the years, IIMC has grown into a mature institution with global reputation, imparting high quality management education. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian management through its Post Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, Research and Consulting Activities.

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint brings high-end and deep tech education to aspiring and experienced professionals. It partners with world class academic institutions and global corporations to develop and offer disruptive programs. TalentSprint's hybrid platform delivers unique onsite and online experiences that help build cutting-edge expertise, for today and tomorrow. For more information please visit www.talentsprint.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, home minister and Delhi government responsible for situation in Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Centre, home minister and Delhi government responsible for situation in Delhi Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Here's why you must opt for a Hospital Cash Plan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune Maharashtra India Feb 26 ANIBusinessWire India While the Coronavirus scare in India has been contained as compared to other parts of the world, various illnesses do affect a large populace. For instance, the number of dengue cases wit...

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to make marketing professionals AI-ready

Mumbai Maharashtra India Feb 26 ANIBusinessWire India The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta IIM Calcutta has announced an Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing APAIPM to be offered in partnership with TalentSprint. The programme...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tanimbar region, Indonesia - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of 49 km 31 miles, according to EMSC.The Indonesia Geophysics Agency sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020