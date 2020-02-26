SUJAN sponsors Northern India Open Polo Championship 2020

New Delhi [India] Feb 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): The final match of the SUJAN Northern India Open Polo Championship 2020 was held on February 23, 2020, at the Jaipur Polo Ground, New Delhi. The Championship was sponsored by SUJAN, ANAND and Gabriel India. It is one of India's most historic and premier tournaments, instituted way back in 1922, to commemorate the visit of the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) to India.

The extravagant event was witnessed by an enthusiastic crowd of more than 1500 people in attendance. The audience included dignitaries from royalty, business fraternity, army, diplomats and celebrities, along with employees and the families of sponsor companies. Keeping the spirit of the finals, teams from Garcha Hotels and Golden Globe Hotels entered the field with some shinning spirit. It was an enthralling and closely contested final, but ultimately the extravagance of Golden Globe Hotels was on another height and they lifted the trophy with the score of 12 goals to 11.

Jaisal Singh, Chief Executive, SUJAN felicitated Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, representing Golden Globe Hotels and Satinder Garcha, representing Garcha Hotels as the 'Most Valuable Players' of the Championship. Anjali Singh, Executive Chairperson, ANAND and Gabriel India gave away the prize for the 'Best Playing Pony' of the Championship to the pony ridden by Manuel F Llorente of Garcha Hotels.

