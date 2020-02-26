Left Menu
Development News Edition

SMARAN, a music concert commemorating the Sitar Maestro, Bharat Ratna, Pt Ravi Shankar on his birth centenary

To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Pt Ravi Shankar, SRF Foundation, the social wing of SRF Limited, which is a diversified multi-business conglomerate, along with SPIC Macay, a voluntary organization aimed at promoting Indian classical music and culture amongst the youth are organizing a two-day festival of music, SMARAN on February 29 and March 1, 2020, at Nehru Park, New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:43 IST
SMARAN, a music concert commemorating the Sitar Maestro, Bharat Ratna, Pt Ravi Shankar on his birth centenary
SRF Foundation. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Feb 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Pt Ravi Shankar, SRF Foundation, the social wing of SRF Limited, which is a diversified multi-business conglomerate, along with SPIC Macay, a voluntary organization aimed at promoting Indian classical music and culture amongst the youth are organizing a two-day festival of music, SMARAN on February 29 and March 1, 2020, at Nehru Park, New Delhi. Born in 1920 to a Bengali Brahmin family in Banaras, Pt Ravi Shankar was a gem of Indian Classical Music and appropriately called 'The Godfather of World Music'.

He was a purist as well as a creative experimenter-innovator, who in his lifetime brought joy to millions of music lovers across the world. His training under Baba Allauddin Khan brought out the essence of Dhrupad style of music, which was unique to be performed on the Sitar. While being known for his Dhrupad style of playing, he was also highly acknowledged for his leh-kari. "Bharat Ratna Pt Ravi Shankar Ji has left behind many wonderful memories for his students and music aficionados around the world. We have a treasure trove of his recordings, which have now become immortal and we hope that with music concerts such as SMARAN, the younger generation will also continue to enjoy his music", said Arun Bharat Ram about SMARAN, Chairman of SRF Foundation and a disciple of Pt Ravi Shankar.

Several legendary artists will be paying tribute to Pt Ravi Shankar at SMARAN. Virtuosos of Hindustani Classical Music performing at the event are Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia (Flute), Ustad Zakir Hussain (Tabla), Begum Parween Sultana (Hindustani Vocal), Vishwamohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Bickram Ghosh (Tabla), Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Hindustani Vocal), Tarun Bhattacharya (Santoor), Partho Sarathy (Sarod), Shubhendra Rao (Sitar), and Sanjeev and Ashwini Shankar (Shehnai), accompanied by, Ram Kumar Mishra, Akram Khan and Vinod Lele on Tabla and Vinay Mishra on Harmonium. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea reports 115 more coronavirus cases, brings total to 1,261 - KCDC

South Korea reported another 115 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon, bringing its total tally to 1,261, according to Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.KCDC reported another 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday mornin...

Burundi government says it kills at least 22 in pre-election violence

The Burundi government said on Tuesday it had killed at least 22 wrongdoers in the hills overlooking the main city Bujumbura since last week, in what it described as violence linked to a presidential election scheduled for May. The authorit...

GMR Group gets Rs 5,248 crore from Groupe ADP

GMR Group said on Wednesday it has received Rs 5,248 crore towards the first tranche of payment from Groupe ADP. The end utilisation of monies has been mainly for corporate debt reduction. Further, the GMR Group has provided an exit to the ...

Five dead, three missing after Jakarta floods

Five people were killed, three more are missing and thousands are unable to return to their waterlogged homes after floods submerged parts of Indonesias capital, officials said on Wednesday. The muddy deluge inundated the presidential pala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020