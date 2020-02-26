Left Menu
Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI)

Metals :- (in Rs per kg) (Inclusive of +GST) Copper cable scrap 418 Gun Metal Scrap 337

Copper scrap heavy 413 Brass honey 290 Copper armature 405 Copper Billets 446

Copper sheet cuttings 402 Aluminium Ingots 141 Copper utensils scrap 388 Zinc 164

Brass sheet cuttings 320 Lead 148 Brass utensils scrap 305 Tin 1265

Aluminium utensils scrap 105 Nickel 940 Alum. Ext. Scrap 120 C C ROD 436

---------- Sugar :- Sugar quality S-30 (PER QUINTAL): Market closed

Sugar quality M-30 (PER QUINTAL): strick mathadi kamgar

-------- MUMBAI:-

BLACK PEPPER RD CLOSE GINGER BLEACHED ----

GINGER UNBLEACHED CLOSE COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 11500

COPRA OFFICE KOZHIKODE 11300 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 13800

COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12500 COCHIN COCONUT OIL N/T

COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1620 T.P ------------

