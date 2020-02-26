Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-EU open to more spending in countries hit by coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:49 IST
UPDATE 2-EU open to more spending in countries hit by coronavirus outbreak

Italy and other euro zone countries hit by the coronavirus outbreak are expected to benefit from waivers under EU fiscal rules that will allow them to spend more to tackle the emergency, the bloc's economics commissioner said on Wednesday. The outbreak, which first emerged in China, flared in northern Italy last week, increasing fears of a larger-than-expected fall-out on the European and global economy.

Under EU rules, high-debt member states like Italy are required to keep a lid on their spending and to lower debt. But they allow for "flexibility clauses linked to so-called exceptional circumstances," Paolo Gentiloni told a news conference, replying to questions about whether Brussels could grant Italy fiscal leeway to address the epidemic.

While most economists still forecast a quick economic rebound before the summer when the coronavirus is expected to lose steam, more spending in the most affected countries is seen as crucial to address the worst phase of the crisis. Gentiloni said talks with affected countries will take place in coming months to assess under which conditions they can use fiscal flexibility. High-debt Italy has benefited in the past from EU waivers to meet reconstruction costs after earthquakes.

More spending is seen as the most likely reaction by EU governments against the virus outbreak rather than more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank. Gentiloni said it was still too early to fully gauge the economic impact of the outbreak, but acknowledged there had already been "a partial materialisation" of the downside risks posed by the epidemic.

"We still do not expect this to trigger an ECB response, mainly because this will be seen as a transitory shock that is not well addressed by monetary policy," J.P. Morgan bank said in a note on Wednesday. "Instead, the focus will be on fiscal policy to provide targeted support." The bloc's economy would benefit from more spending in Germany and other countries with large savings, the EU has repeatedly said.

That could close a long-standing investment gap and help counter a slowdown that was expected even before the coronavirus outbreak hit hard in Italy, the third largest economy in the 19-nation euro zone. Spooked by recession fears at home, Germany agreed this month for the first time in years to support more spending at euro zone level.

But its overall investment level remains low. "Public investment has continued increasing against the backdrop of a significant investment backlog," the European Commission said in a report about Germany's finances released on Wednesday, noting the country maintained a big budget glut and trade surplus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Kakinada

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC hospital at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour Employment, Training Factories...

Guinea's Conde hints at running for third term, brushing aside protests

Guineas President Alpha Conde has suggested publicly for the first time that he could run for a third term if the national constitution is changed, a move likely to fuel unrest as the country tries to attract foreign investment to exploit i...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. new home sales hit 12-1/2-year high in January

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a 12-12-year high in January, pointing to housing market strength that could help to blunt any hit on the economy from the coronavirus and keep the longest economic expansion in history on trac...

U.S. targets individuals linked to Martyrs Foundation -Treasury Dept website

The United States on Wednesday added a host of Lebanese individuals and entities it said were linked to the Martyrs Foundation to its designated global terrorists lists, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Departments website.U.S. of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020