Left Menu
Development News Edition

Link floating rate loans for medium enterprises with external benchmarks: RBI to banks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:53 IST
Link floating rate loans for medium enterprises with external benchmarks: RBI to banks

All new floating rate loans given to medium enterprises will be linked with external benchmarks from April 1, according to the Reserve Bank of India. With respect to micro and small enterprises, floating rate loans are already linked with external benchmarks.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, RBI said it has now been decided that all new floating rate loans to the medium enterprises extended by banks from April 1, 2020, "shall be linked to the external benchmarks". The move is aimed at further strengthening monetary policy transmission so that benefits of reduction in key lending rate (repo) can be passed on to medium enterprises also, the apex bank said.

Floating rate personal and retail loans have already been linked to external benchmarks. RBI repo rate, treasury bill yields, and other market interest rate published by FBIL (Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd) are among the benchmarks. According to the RBI, subsequent to the introduction of an external benchmark system, the monetary policy transmission has improved in respect of the sectors where new floating rate loans have been linked to external benchmarks.

Since February 2019, the RBI has reduced the repo rate or short term lending rate by 135 basis points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Why EU doesn't want to give Brexit Britain plain trade deal

Britain and the European Union will launch talks next Monday on a new post-Brexit partnership due to start in 2021, but the two sides are already trading barbs on the scale and scope of their trade cooperation.Britain says it wants a simple...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.ATHLETICS The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics i...

Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Kakinada

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC hospital at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour Employment, Training Factories...

Guinea's Conde hints at running for third term, brushing aside protests

Guineas President Alpha Conde has suggested publicly for the first time that he could run for a third term if the national constitution is changed, a move likely to fuel unrest as the country tries to attract foreign investment to exploit i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020