Central Railway to operate extra trains for Holi

The Central Railway will operate 26 extra trains on its north-bound routes from Mumbai to clear the rush during the Holi festival, a release here stated on Wednesday.

As per the release, four weekly special trains each will be operated on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna, LTT- Varanasi, LTT-Mau and Pune-Danapur route, whereas 10 trains will be operated between Pune and Balharshah stations. These trains will run on different days between March 5 to 15 and their coach composition will also differ.

Booking for these trains will begin from February 29 onwards, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

