Central Railway to operate extra trains for Holi
The Central Railway will operate 26 extra trains on its north-bound routes from Mumbai to clear the rush during the Holi festival, a release here stated on Wednesday.
As per the release, four weekly special trains each will be operated on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna, LTT- Varanasi, LTT-Mau and Pune-Danapur route, whereas 10 trains will be operated between Pune and Balharshah stations. These trains will run on different days between March 5 to 15 and their coach composition will also differ.
Booking for these trains will begin from February 29 onwards, the release said.
