Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Kakinada

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:03 IST
Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Kakinada

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour & Employment, Training & Factories, Andhra Pradesh was the chief guest of the function and Vanga Geetha Viswandh, MP, Kakinada presided the function, Labour Ministry said in a statement.

Besides, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue, Stamps & Registration, Andhra Pradesh was also present on the occasion. Gangwar talked about the various initiatives taken by the government to provide better care and services to workers.

He also informed about reduction in contribution rates under Employees State Insurance Scheme, implementation of Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana, among others. The hospital will be built over 7 acres area with an estimated cost of Rs 101.54 crore.

It will consist of G+2 levels, including residential campus and will be equipped with all modern medical facilities like OPD, wards, labs and emergency facility. The hospital is expected to be completed in two years. After construction, it will be handed over to the state for running it.

The hospital will help in catering to the needs of Kakinada and Yanam that currently have over 65,000 IPs (insured persons) and over 2 lakh beneficiaries, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cyber police in virus-hit Iran arrest 24 over COVID-19 rumours

Iranian cyber police on Wednesday announced the arrests of 24 people accused of online rumor-mongering about the spread of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 19 lives in the country. The Islamic republic is scrambling to contain COVID-...

EIB Group invests €1.49 billion in Czech Republic in 2019

Last year, the European Investment Bank Group EIB Group, which consists of the European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF, provided loans, guarantees and equity worth 1.49 billion in the Czech Republic. This represent...

U.S. wheat to be shipped to Kenya regardless of sate of port of export

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced that effective immediately, U.S. wheat may now be shipped to Kenya regardless of the state of origin or port of export. This important step will allow U.S. wheat from Idaho, Oregon,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cycling Hayter can be Britains chosen one, says ClancyWhen Britains three-time Olympic team pursuit gold medalist Ed Clancy describes young team mate Ethan Hayter as the chosen one it wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020