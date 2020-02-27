US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases gains on fears of coronavirus spreading in U.S.

U.S. stocks turned lower in afternoon trading on Wednesday in a fresh wave of selling sparked by fears of the coronavirus spreading in the United States.

At 1:47 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 116.19 points, or 0.43%, at 26,965.17, the S&P 500 was down 10.97 points, or 0.35%, at 3,117.24. The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.22 points, or 0.15%, at 8,952.39.

