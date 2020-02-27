Left Menu
Startup Queenstown Lakes appoints Olivia Wensley as CEO

Olivia is a trained lawyer and has most recently been part of the executive team at Legal-tech startup, Automio.

"I'm thrilled to come on board – and look forward to taking SQL to the next level," said Olivia "Queenstown is a unique place and there are fantastic opportunities for growth in the startup ecosystem – particularly in the tourism and tourism tech spheres".

The Startup Queenstown Lakes board of trustees has completed the CEO recruitment process and is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivia Wensley into the role.

Olivia, a Queenstown resident, has been a supporter of SQL's activities since inception, was a member of the Gigatown Queenstown team and has a passion for developing Queenstown-Lakes into an attractive destination for investment and growth, particularly in the technology area. Olivia is a trained lawyer and has most recently been part of the executive team at Legal-tech startup, Automio.

SQL Chair David Wallace said: "We were inundated with applications for this role and were excited by the caliber of people who wanted to lead our organization to continue to build on the foundations that James Burnes and the team have established. We have some exciting initiatives coming up which will be announced over the next few months and having a new CEO in place with a passion for a thriving start-up and technology scene is key to driving a number of these."

"I'm thrilled to come on board – and look forward to taking SQL to the next level," said Olivia "Queenstown is a unique place and there are fantastic opportunities for growth in the startup ecosystem – particularly in the tourism and tourism tech spheres".

