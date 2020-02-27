Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-WPP targets flat 2020 after Q4 slides

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 12:55 IST
UPDATE 1-WPP targets flat 2020 after Q4 slides

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said it would target flat organic growth and profit margin in 2020 after weakness in major markets dragged its fourth quarter down.

The British group reported a 1.9% drop in its main measure of organic revenue less pass-through costs compared with the 0.5% growth recorded in the previous quarter. For the year, the group reported organic sales down 1.6%. That excludes its data business Kantar after it sold a major stake in the unit to Bain Capital.

The company also reiterated its 2021 targets of reaching organic growth in line with peers and a headline operating profit margin of at least 15%. Its forecasts were made prior to any impact from the coronavirus. "We said that we would make progress in the journey to return WPP to growth, simplifying our business and reducing our debt, and we have delivered against each of these goals," Chief Executive Mark Read said.

WPP has endured a tough three years after it lost work from major clients such as Ford and American Express in the United States. While its performance has started to improve its shares are still languishing, down more than 50% since March 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

SGFI suspended over violating provisions of NSDCI

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has suspended the recognition of School Games Federation of India SGFI over violation of provisions of National Sports Development Code of India NSDCI, 2011. SGFI had sent its contingent for pa...

Soccer-West Ham's Fredericks undergoes shoulder surgery

West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has undergone right shoulder surgery that will keep him out for around six weeks, the Premier League club said. The 27-year-old sustained an injury in their 2-0 league defeat to Manchester City last ...

Osaka city to close kindergartens, elementary, junior high schools -Kyodo

Japans Osaka city has decided to close all public kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Feb. 29 to March 13 in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Kyodo reported on Thursday.An Osaka city official said the m...

TVS Motor Co partners Motomundo for sales, service in Honduras

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has partnered with Motomundo SA, a business group in Honduras for sales and service of its products in the Central American nation. As a part of this association, Motomundo SA will facilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020