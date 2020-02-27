Cavli Wireless pioneers to launch the first 5G test network in India

- Aims to support development of next-generation IoT products.

- Maker Village is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and IIITM, Kerala.

New Delhi, February 26, 2020 ---Cavli Wireless, a global leader in cellular Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and Maker Village, a premiere IoT and hardware innovation hub in India, are collaborating to launch India’s first 5G test network lab by Q3 2020. Once live, the lab will enable IoT OEMs and product makers to test their prototypes in real-world setting to fast track the product development processes. This lab will mark the first time Indian engineering teams have access to a local cutting-edge, fully functional test platform with 5G coverage.

The lab will go live just in time to help 5G technology’s momentous transformation of cellular IoT technologies, such as Narrowband IoT (NB IoT) and long-term machine type communication (LTE-M), into mass adoption.

When asked about the significance of this initiative, John Mathew, Chief Technology Architect, Cavli Wireless said, “The launch of 5G technologies is expected to have a transformative effect on society, especially with the development of smart cities. Cavli, with its innovative suite of solutions, is here to ensure that IoT solution developers are able to experience the power of 5G technology, through the test platform that will be set up.”

“Cavli Wireless is proud to collaborate with Maker Village and pioneer to bring the 5G test network lab for the IoT startups in India. We are confident this platform will inspire startups and companies across the globe to prepare their IoT products and prototypes for the latest 5G technology standards,” added Mathew.

The test network will be available with 5G SA and NSA modes (supporting sub-6Ghz bands), alongside the LTE NB-IoT and CAT-M for LPWAN side of the IoT. Access to this 5G test network will be free of charge to enable IoT startups in the country to develop 5G-ready IoT solutions that are compliant with global standards. Cavli will provide 5G test network users, with complimentary six-month access to their global IoT connectivity platform(www.hubblethings.io) that enable users to power M2M local data connectivity for their solutions across the globe by virtue of Cavli’s data partnerships with telecom operators. Startups and businesses currently involved in developing commercial IoT solutions can apply for free access to the 5G test network(https://www.cavliwireless.com/news-and-updates/cavli-wireless-to-launch-first-5g-test-network-in-india/)which will be available inside the KINFRA Hi Tech park campus in Kochi, India.

In addition to providing complimentary Hubble subscriptions, Cavli will provide test network users with the soon-to-be-released C200-Series 5G IoT cellular modules/modems and the C1X, C3X, C4X series cellular IoT modules and modems, which will be released later this year(https://www.cavliwireless.com/products/).

About Maker Village The Maker Village is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and IIITM - Kerala. The Maker Village is located at the KINFRA Hi Tech Park in Kochi, India and incubates embedded hardware & IoT startups from all parts of India.

About Cavli Wireless:

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT solutions provider, headquartered in San Jose, California, that combines digital connectivity, application processing capabilities, and data management into one single platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite development processes for a variety of applications, including smart city deployments, industrial automation, logistics and transportation, healthcare, and human safety. All smart modules developed by Cavli are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management processes, and centralized subscription management through their proprietary cloud-based interface Cavli Hubble.

