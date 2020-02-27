Axis Bank appoints Puneet Sharma as new CFO

Private sector lender Axis Bank said on Thursday its board of directors has approved the appointment of Puneet Sharma as the new Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel. His appointment is with effect from March 6. Sharma will replace Jairam Sridharan who has resigned as the Group Executive and CFO.

Sharma will report directly to the Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry. With over 23 years of experience across banks, financial institutions and consulting. Sharma is a chartered accountant and has completed a post-graduate programme in management from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3 FY20), Axis Bank reported a 5 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 1,757 crore on the back of higher net interest income. (ANI)

