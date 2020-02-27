Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis Bank appoints Puneet Sharma as new CFO

Private sector lender Axis Bank said on Thursday its board of directors has approved the appointment of Puneet Sharma as the new Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:32 IST
Axis Bank appoints Puneet Sharma as new CFO
Axis Bank is India's third largest private sector bank with 4,415 domestic branches. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender Axis Bank said on Thursday its board of directors has approved the appointment of Puneet Sharma as the new Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel. His appointment is with effect from March 6. Sharma will replace Jairam Sridharan who has resigned as the Group Executive and CFO.

Sharma will report directly to the Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry. With over 23 years of experience across banks, financial institutions and consulting. Sharma is a chartered accountant and has completed a post-graduate programme in management from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3 FY20), Axis Bank reported a 5 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 1,757 crore on the back of higher net interest income. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

China's central bank to ensure ample liquidity through targeted RRR cuts

Chinas central bank said on Thursday that it will ensure ample liquidity through targeted reserve requirement ratio RRR cuts for banks at an appropriate time, and will keep monetary policy prudent and flexible to support the economy. China ...

Pleas moved in HC seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, others for alleged hate speech

Pleas were moved before the Delhi High court on Thursday seeking lodging of FIR against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, ex-president Rahul Gandhi, its general secretary Priyanka Vadra and others for allegedly giving hate speeches. One of t...

Bihar assembly passes resolution for caste-based Census in 2021

The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution favouring a caste-based Census in 2021.Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the Assembly during the pre-lunch session.Choudhary said Chief Minister Nitish Kuma...

SGFI suspended over violating provisions of NSDCI

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has suspended the recognition of School Games Federation of India SGFI over violation of provisions of National Sports Development Code of India NSDCI, 2011. SGFI had sent its contingent for pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020