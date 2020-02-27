Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru,Feb 27 (PTI) Following are today''s

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengalur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 14:42 IST
Bengaluru,Feb 27 (PTI) Following are today''s

commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-4500: Medium 4100-4800: Jowar

2500-3000: Jaggery Cube 3900-4200: Jaggery ball 4200-4600: Coriander Seed 7800-12000: Chillies fine 18000-19500: Potato

Big 1800-2000: Medium 1200-1600: Onion Big 1900-2300: Medium 1700-1900: Small 1000-1500: Tamarind 8800-13000: Garlic

12000-15000: Horsegram 2800-3000: Wheat 3200-3800: Turmeric 7800-12000: Turdhal 7600-9100: Greengramdhal 9600-11000: Black

gramdhal 8300-12100: Bengal Gramdhal 5200-5700: Mustard 5000-5900: Gingely 13000-14000: Sugar 3450-3550: Groundnut

Seed 8300-9000: Copra 12500-14000. Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil (10kg):

1530-2100 Gingely oil: 1500-2000 Ghee(5kg): 4300-5100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus-hit stocks shed $3 trillion; safe havens thrive

Stocks resumed their plunge, wiping out more than 3 trillion in value this week alone, and U.S. Treasuries yields hit record lows on Thursday as the coronavirus spread faster outside China and investors fled to safe havens.The number of new...

Lebanon to ask for 7-day grace period for March 9 bond-source

Lebanon intends to ask for a seven-day grace period for a 1.2 billion Eurobond that matures on March 9, as it is entitled to, in order to give financial advisers more time to draft a restructuring plan, a government source said on Thursday....

Kerala HC pulls up CBSE after class 10th students fail to write exams

The Kerala High Court on Thursday pulled up the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE over a matter where 34 students of class 10 studying at Arooja Little Star School in Kochi, were not able to write exams as the institution failed to ...

CAA violence: HC allows Centre's impleadment in PIL for FIRs over hate speech by 3 BJP leaders

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed the Centres impleadment in the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020