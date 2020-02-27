IIFL Wealth Management Makes a Clean Sweep at the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020

Ranks first across all 16 categories Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India IIFL Wealth Management Limited (IIFL Wealth) was awarded the prestigious ‘Best Private Banking Services Overall’ award for India in the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020. It is also ranked number one across all the other 15 categories for India in the survey that ranges from catering to Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) individuals to Family Office Services, Investment Management and Emerging technology adoption The Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Awards recognise the best services in private banking, by region and by areas of service. It is an informative guide for high net-worth individuals having investable assets above $1 million on the range of professional wealth management service providers that are available.

“I am deeply thankful to all our stakeholders for the immense confidence that they have constantly shown in us. The wealth management landscape is undergoing significant changes and creating new opportunities as well as risks for investors. We have long believed in wealth preservation and providing the best risk-adjusted returns to our clients. The awards by Euromoney is a testament to our alignment of interest with our clients, team and stakeholders,” said Mr. Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO, IIFL Wealth Marcus Langston, Director of Publishing - Asia, Euromoney magazine, said, “The number of Indian HNW families is set to double by 2025, to 500,000, with total net worth of $5 trillion. IIFL Wealth has yet again landed a generous haul of prizes and awards in Euromoney’s annual Global Private Banking and Wealth Management survey. Our congratulations to IIFL Wealth on being chosen best provider of overall private banking services for India. It won a host of awards across the wealth spectrum, including best provider of private banking and wealth management services to high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients besides the prize for best in class for innovation and emerging technology, and for data management and security.” About IIFL Wealth Management Ltd IIFL Wealth Management Ltd is one of the leading wealth management companies in India. Today, it is the investment and financial advisor to more than 5,600 influential families in the High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) and Ultra HNI segments in India and abroad, with more than USD 24 billion assets under management. IIFL Wealth Management is one of the pioneers in the industry to bring about product innovations. The company has won more than 100 awards of repute since its inception in 2008. Headquartered in Mumbai, IIFL Wealth Management has more than 900 employees and a presence in 6 major global financial hubs and 23 locations in India.

About Euromoney Euromoney is your one source of information for many markets. It’s specialist journalists bring you an authoritative round up of banking, capital markets, investment, foreign exchange & treasury, and regional markets including Asia, Latin America, and EMEA. Euromoney’s benchmark surveys and awards will tell you how companies are rated by the industry, help you find the institutions best placed to handle your business, and gives you the edge you need when pitching to clients 2020 marks the 17th year of Euromoney’s Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey – the industry’s leading barometer of the world’s best service and product providers to the world’s wealthy. This year, 791 institutions took part in the survey, with 2,332 valid responses. The survey covers 16 different product and client categories on a global and regional basis, and has ranking results in 50 countries. The results are based on a peer review, and a full methodology is published online.

To access the results and coverage of Euromoney’s Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey, visit www.euromoney.com/PB2020 To View the Image Click on the Link Below: At the Euromoney Awards in London from L to R - Lily Zhu, Global Publisher, Helen Avery, Global Wealth Management Editor, Ronak Sheth, Senior Partner, IIFL Wealth, Girish Venkataraman, Senior Managing Partner, IIFL Wealth and Clive Horwood, Euromoney Editor PWR PWR

