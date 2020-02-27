Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIFL Wealth Management Makes a Clean Sweep at the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:19 IST
IIFL Wealth Management Makes a Clean Sweep at the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020

Ranks first across all 16 categories Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India IIFL Wealth Management Limited (IIFL Wealth) was awarded the prestigious ‘Best Private Banking Services Overall’ award for India in the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020. It is also ranked number one across all the other 15 categories for India in the survey that ranges from catering to Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) individuals to Family Office Services, Investment Management and Emerging technology adoption The Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Awards recognise the best services in private banking, by region and by areas of service. It is an informative guide for high net-worth individuals having investable assets above $1 million on the range of professional wealth management service providers that are available.

“I am deeply thankful to all our stakeholders for the immense confidence that they have constantly shown in us. The wealth management landscape is undergoing significant changes and creating new opportunities as well as risks for investors. We have long believed in wealth preservation and providing the best risk-adjusted returns to our clients. The awards by Euromoney is a testament to our alignment of interest with our clients, team and stakeholders,” said Mr. Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO, IIFL Wealth Marcus Langston, Director of Publishing - Asia, Euromoney magazine, said, “The number of Indian HNW families is set to double by 2025, to 500,000, with total net worth of $5 trillion. IIFL Wealth has yet again landed a generous haul of prizes and awards in Euromoney’s annual Global Private Banking and Wealth Management survey. Our congratulations to IIFL Wealth on being chosen best provider of overall private banking services for India. It won a host of awards across the wealth spectrum, including best provider of private banking and wealth management services to high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients besides the prize for best in class for innovation and emerging technology, and for data management and security.” About IIFL Wealth Management Ltd IIFL Wealth Management Ltd is one of the leading wealth management companies in India. Today, it is the investment and financial advisor to more than 5,600 influential families in the High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) and Ultra HNI segments in India and abroad, with more than USD 24 billion assets under management. IIFL Wealth Management is one of the pioneers in the industry to bring about product innovations. The company has won more than 100 awards of repute since its inception in 2008. Headquartered in Mumbai, IIFL Wealth Management has more than 900 employees and a presence in 6 major global financial hubs and 23 locations in India.

About Euromoney Euromoney is your one source of information for many markets. It’s specialist journalists bring you an authoritative round up of banking, capital markets, investment, foreign exchange & treasury, and regional markets including Asia, Latin America, and EMEA. Euromoney’s benchmark surveys and awards will tell you how companies are rated by the industry, help you find the institutions best placed to handle your business, and gives you the edge you need when pitching to clients 2020 marks the 17th year of Euromoney’s Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey – the industry’s leading barometer of the world’s best service and product providers to the world’s wealthy. This year, 791 institutions took part in the survey, with 2,332 valid responses. The survey covers 16 different product and client categories on a global and regional basis, and has ranking results in 50 countries. The results are based on a peer review, and a full methodology is published online.

To access the results and coverage of Euromoney’s Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey, visit www.euromoney.com/PB2020 To View the Image Click on the Link Below: At the Euromoney Awards in London from L to R - Lily Zhu, Global Publisher, Helen Avery, Global Wealth Management Editor, Ronak Sheth, Senior Partner, IIFL Wealth, Girish Venkataraman, Senior Managing Partner, IIFL Wealth and Clive Horwood, Euromoney Editor PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

Nagpur, Feb 27 PTIThe Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to gangster Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a 2008 murder case Gawli, who had made a foray in politics before his conviction, is lodged in...

Coronavirus outbreak has affected auto, forging industry: AIFI

Disruption in supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak in China has hit domestic forging industry along with automobile and auto component manufacturing sectors, the Association of Indian Forging Industry AIFI said on Thursday The domestic ...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raise questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which hosts millions of pilgri...

Prashant Kishor accused of plagiarising content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign, case filed

A case has been filed against election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in his Baat Bihar Ki campaign launched here last week, police said on Thursday According to the complaint lodged at the Pataliputra p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020