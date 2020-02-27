Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar retreats as coronavirus fallout lifts rate cut expectations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:21 IST
FOREX-Dollar retreats as coronavirus fallout lifts rate cut expectations

The dollar fell on Thursday as Treasury yields continued to plumb new lows and investors bet the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to offset the impact of the spreading coronavirus, lifting the euro to its highest in more than two weeks.

Money markets are now fully pricing in one 25 basis point cut in the Fed's rate by April and three by March 2021. Expectations for a European Central Bank rate cut have also risen; money markets now price a more than 80% chance of a 10 basis point rate cut in July.

But analysts point out that, with United States rates much higher, and therefore the scope for them to fall much larger, investors are reversing out of the dollar. "Rate cut expectations have gained momentum and U.S. rate expectations are falling a lot more than they are in the euro zone," said Thu Lan Nguyen, an analyst at Commerzbank.

Whether or not the dollar retreats further depends on economic data on the coronavirus's impact on confidence and trade outside of China, Nguyen said. The dollar index dropped 0.4% to 98.658, its weakest since Feb. 12.

It has shed 1.2% since last week, when it touched a near 3-year high thanks to its safe-haven currency credentials and investors' belief that the U.S. economy was relatively sheltered from the coronavirus fallout. The euro rose 0.6% to $1.0948. Last week it had dropped below $1.08, although it remains down 2.4% so far in 2020.

One-month volatility in euro/dollar, which was near record lows, has shot up to its highest since early October. New coronavirus infections are now growing faster outside China than within, stoking fears that the economic impact on supply chains and consumer demand might be far greater than previously anticipated.

Investors have rushed for the safety of U.S. government debt. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields slumped to a record low of 1.289%. The dollar dropped 0.5% to 109.93 Japanese yen before recovering to 110.11 yen.

ING analysts said the dollar's medium-term outlook remained positive. They said that the closed nature of the U.S. economy left it less exposed to a coronavirus-induced global downturn, and with the pace of any Fed response unclear, "we think it is too early to pencil in a trend reversal and more meaningful USD weakness".

The British pound gave up earlier gains and slipped 0.2% against the dollar to $1.2877. The euro rose 0.8% to 84.97 pence, its highest in more than two weeks. Sterling weakened as Britain launched its mandate for trade talks with the European Union.

China's offshore yuan strengthened to a one-week high, with the dollar down 0.1% at 7.010 yuan per dollar. The Australian dollar, seen as a proxy for investor sentiment towards China, rebounded 0.5% to $0.6572, away from 11-year lows touched on Wednesday.

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

Nagpur, Feb 27 PTIThe Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to gangster Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a 2008 murder case Gawli, who had made a foray in politics before his conviction, is lodged in...

Coronavirus outbreak has affected auto, forging industry: AIFI

Disruption in supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak in China has hit domestic forging industry along with automobile and auto component manufacturing sectors, the Association of Indian Forging Industry AIFI said on Thursday The domestic ...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raise questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which hosts millions of pilgri...

Prashant Kishor accused of plagiarising content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign, case filed

A case has been filed against election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in his Baat Bihar Ki campaign launched here last week, police said on Thursday According to the complaint lodged at the Pataliputra p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020