Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Ltd (CPRL), which operates McDonald's chain of restaurants in northern and eastern India, on Thursday announced to partner with food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy The partnership with Swiggy will allow McDonald’s to reach out to new customers, offering additional growth potential for its business. The service will be available through more than 125 McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.

Commenting on the development CPRL Head Robert Hunghanfoo: "We are excited to be available for customers on Swiggy and are committed to deliver a great experience every time they order from us." * * * * * * Nestle India ranked as joint first in ATNI’s India Spotlight Index 2020 * FMCG major Nestle India has been ranked joint first, in the second iteration of India Access to Nutrition Spotlight Index 2020, the company said in a statement The Index is published by Access to Nutrition Index (ATNI) and hosted by Access to Nutrition Foundation, an international not for profit organisation. "We are pleased with the results of the ATNI, which recognises our sustained commitment to nutrition, health and wellness. Nestlé India believes that nutrition is a fundamental need and the food industry has a vital role to play in enabling healthier lives," Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan said. The India Spotlight Index is an independent national assessment to measure the contribution of India’s largest foods and beverages manufactures towards meeting the health and nutrition needs of Indian consumers..

