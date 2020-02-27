Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe risks 'deep humanitarian' crisis, IMF warns

  • PTI
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:13 IST
Zimbabwe risks 'deep humanitarian' crisis, IMF warns

Harare, Feb 27 (AFP) Zimbabwe faces a grim economic outlook this year and is also at risk of an extreme humanitarian crisis, the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday An IMF team issued the warning after experts visited the southern African country and met with officials there.

Zimbabwe's economy has been in a slump for more than a decade, with chronic shortages of cash, fuel, medicines and food, and shops are now even running out of cornmeal, a main source of nourishment The worst drought in 40 years has added to the misery, and more than half of the country's 15 million people are suffering food shortages.

"Executive directors noted with concern that Zimbabwe is facing an economic and humanitarian crisis exacerbated by policy missteps and climate?related shocks," an IMF statement said "With another poor harvest expected, growth in 2020 is expected at nearly zero with food shortages continuing," the global lender added.

The IMF said while government's 2020 budget provides "a significant increase in social spending, it is likely insufficient to meet pressing social needs "Absent a scaling up of donor support, the risks of a deep humanitarian crisis are high." At least 7.7 million people need food aid, according to aid agencies, including urban dwellers who in the past could manage on their own.

The government has struggled to pay civil servant salaries meanwhile, inciting doctors to stage a a prolonged strike that has emptied some hospital wards The IMF urged Zimbabwe, which has been isolated for nearly two decades by trading partners in the west, to re-engage with the international community to shore up the moribund economy and tackle the humanitarian crisis.

"Zimbabwe remains in debt distress, with large external arrears to official creditors," it noted President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeded veteran autocrat Robert Mugabe in 2017 and won disputed elections in July 2018 on pledges to revive business activity, attract foreign investment, and achieve the rank of a middle-income economy by 2030. (AFP) RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UK conducts random coronavirus testing as part of early warning planBritain has started random tests for the new coronavirus on patients with flu-like symptoms as part of an early warnin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. British singer Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captiveBritish singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been raped and drugged and ...

Ayushmann, Bhumi celebrate 5 years of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

The romantic-drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar Dum Laga Ke Haisha marked its 5 years on the horizon of Indian cinema on Thursday. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actor took to Instagram and celebrated the 5 years of movi...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Biting passengers on flight is no reason for cash compensation delay EU court adviserAir travelers cannot receive cash compensation if their flight is delayed by a passenger biting others an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020