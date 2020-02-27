Left Menu
Alphageo shares gain over 3 pc after co bags contract from Vedanta

  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:48 IST
Shares of Alphageo (India) on Thursday rose nearly 4 per cent after the company received a contract worth Rs 184 crore On the BSE, the stock closed 3.33 per cent higher at Rs 204.70. It hit an intra-day high of Rs 237.70, up 19.98 per cent.

Similar trends were seen on the NSE where the stock hit a high of Rs 237.40, up 19.98 per cent, during the day. It settled 3.11 per cent higher at Rs 204 More than 6.1 lakh shares were traded on the NSE and 89,000 shares on the BSE.

Moreover, the spurt in volume was more than 11.13 times during the day on the BSE. The company on Thursday said it has received a contract worth Rs 184 crore from Vedanta Ltd "Alphageo (India) Limited has been awarded a contract from Vendanta Limited for 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition services in Assam for an estimated contract value of Rs. 184 Crores (inclusive of taxes)," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company is engaged in the business of providing seismic survey services to the oil exploration and production sector.

