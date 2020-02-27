Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks plunge into correction as pandemic fears mount

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:25 IST
European stocks plunge into correction as pandemic fears mount

European stocks slumped 4% on Thursday, entering correction territory as a jump in coronavirus cases outside China deepened fears of a looming pandemic that could dent global growth. Investors typically consider a correction in a security or index to be a drop of 10% or more from its recent peak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index has fallen more than 10% over the past week, a sudden plunge from its record high on Feb. 19. "From the unshakeable optimism seen at the beginning of the year, investors have done a complete U-turn switching from excessive optimism to outright pessimism in less than a week," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said.

In Thursday's sell-off, more than 97% of the pan-European STOXX 600 index's constituents were trading in the red with travel stocks bearing the brunt. British Airways-owner IAG , easyJet and Air France fell 10%-11%. Heightening the concerns were profit warnings from blue-chip companies. Standard Chartered tumbled 4.5% after the bank said a key earnings target would take longer to meet as the epidemic adds to headwinds in China and Hong Kong.

The world's largest beer maker, Anheuser-Busch InBev , plunged 10.4% after it forecast muted growth in 2020 due in part to the outbreak. European stocks were poised to record their worst single-day performance since the Brexit referendum in 2016 and their sixth day of declines in the past seven.

Europe's media index took a knock as advertising major WPP tumbled 16%, on track for its worst day since August 1992, after saying it would target flat organic growth and profit margins in 2020. Shares in rival Publicis Groupe SA fell 6.6% Banking stocks, miners and retail stocks all dropped about 4% to 5%. Italian shares, which entered correction territory on Wednesday, fell as the country reported another 100 coronavirus cases nationwide, taking the total to more than 400.

Governments ramped up measures to battle a looming global pandemic as the number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing inside the country. Meanwhile, euro zone money markets have started to fully price in a December European Central Bank interest rate cut as expectations for more stimulus ramp up.

"People are thinking that rate cuts, now already at low levels, might stimulate the economy," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at London-based firm Brooks Macdonald. "But what we really need is supportive measures that can be executed now, and that will be in the form of fiscal policy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it: India at UNHRC.

Jammu Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it India at UNHRC....

Maha legislature seeks ''classical language'' tag for Marathi

Both houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Thursday unanimously passed separate resolutions, asking the Centre to accord Marathi the status of a classical language The legislative assembly first passed the resolution followed by the coun...

Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation provides aid to 32,000 families in Madagascar

A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation began providing humanitarian aid to around 32,000 families in Madagascar.The aid is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahya...

Germany eyes tax breaks to counter coronavirus impact

Germany may introduce tax breaks to cushion the effect of the coronavirus should the epidemic worsen, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday, adding that the impact so far on Europes largest economy was fairly limited.Germany has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020